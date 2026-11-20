Cover Image by Runway

Hi friends 👋,

Happy Friday and welcome back to our 220th Weekly Dose of Optimism!

What a week to be alive. Since we spoke last Friday, GTA 6 is finally out, Anthropic is public, Starships are reusable, leukemia may not be as deadly, we may be able to live on the open seas, and… there’s just so much more. I think we might have both the highest density of great things in the Main Dose and the longest section of Extra Doses to date (there are 10 down there, including Anthropic and new Google models). Almost everything in Extra Dose would have made the top 5 even like 3 months ago.

Plus, I’ve been having a lot of fun building a new notboring.com. You can click on a bunch of the companies on the home page for little Easter Eggs, check Roundup for all of the day’s top not boring-relevant stories, and Scarce Asset Tracker for the completed and upcoming sales relevant to what I wrote in Scarce Assets. I even built a better reading experience for all of our Essays. Enjoy! And let me know what else you’d like to see, so I can tell my agents to build it.

Let’s get to it.

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Humanity is one giant leap closer to being multiplanetary.

Over the weekend on Starship Flight 15, Ship 42 launched from Starbase, Texas, reached orbit, deployed a batch of Starlink satellites, spent more than 22 hours in space, survived fiery hypersonic re-entry, flipped upright, and dropped cleanly into Mechazilla’s chopsticks. The SpaceX team made one of the greatest engineering feats in human history look easy.

SpaceX has already caught Super Heavy boosters before, which was already absurd. Catching the orbital upper stage, the part that goes into orbit carrying the payload to complete a mission, was the final boss of rapid, full reusability. The final boss is dead.

While the booster is more expensive at around 70% of Starship’s cost, it is somewhat easier to reuse given that it carries the upper stage up and comes right back. Having proven that the booster is reusable, the upper stage was like 90% of the marginal cost per flight. Having to make a new one each time would leave Starship with a hard floor around $30-40M per launch, but making it reusable means that the marginal cost of launch drops to something like $2-10M per launch, or $20-100/kg versus Falcon 9’s $1,000/kg internal cost.

SpaceX still has plenty of work ahead on heat-shield durability and turnaround time before Starships are flying as repeatably as planes, of course, but the goal is to send up about two a week by the end of 2027, hundreds per year by 2029 ,and multiple per day beyond that. They’ll carry satellites and data centers and drug factories and eventually all sorts of things we’ll need to thrive in space and on other worlds.

For now, just watch the slow-motion footage above and marvel. Humans rock.

Video created with Runway

At this point, you know how we feel about cancer here at the Dose. Hate it.

It’s been a big year for us cancer haters, and the streak continues.

On Tuesday, SELLAS Life Sciences and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center announced positive topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 REGAL trial of galinpepimut-S (GPS), an immunotherapeutic vaccine for acute myeloid leukemia (AML). AML is a brutal blood cancer with roughly a 33% five-year survival rate that kills around 11,500 Americans every year.

The trial followed 126 patients whose AML had relapsed, who had fought their way back into a second (or later) remission, and who weren't eligible for a stem-cell transplant. The patients were a high-risk group with very few options left.

And GPS extended their lives. Patients who received GPS alone (with no chemo alongside it) had a median overall survival of 24.0 months, compared to 14.7 months for patients on investigator's choice of best available treatment. That's more than nine extra months of life and a 41% reduction in the risk of death.

Huge. While it’s not a total cure, we seem to be entering a period in which a number of therapies are able to extend patients’ lives while researchers around the world work to find more permanent cures. Meaning, an extra nine months both nine months and a call option on much longer.

This isn’t the first promising vaccine this year. Back in Dose #207, we covered Merck and Moderna’s personalized mRNA melanoma vaccine that cut recurrence or death by 42% in Phase 3. The exciting thing about GPS isn’t custom-built from an individual tumor like that one, but an off-the-shelf peptide vaccine, which should make it faster, cheaper, and more widely available if approved. Even better, the WT1 protein shows up in a number of blood cancers and solid tumors, so GPS may be effective against more than just AML.

Say it with us… get fucked, cancer!

Keep saying it with us. I don’t even know what to say anymore. I got to my computer to wrap up the Dose, opened up X, and the first tweet I saw was one from the BBC saying that there’s a new pill for pancreatic cancer that shrunk tumors in one in 12 patients so completely they were undetectable in scans, and stopped tumor growth in 90% of the 61 patients.

“Experts are calling it the biggest breakthrough in pancreatic cancer treatment for decades,” the BBC reported.

This pill isn’t a cure, either, and doctors aren’t sure yet how long its effects last. But pancreatic cancer has been one of the hardest-to-drug, hardest to catch early, and therefore most deadly cancers known to mankind, and it seems that we now have a way to slow it down at the very least.

And if this year’s pace in cancer treatments is any indication, there will be more where that came from.

GET FUCKED, CANCER.

Well, here’s a happy challenge we might have to deal with. If people live a lot longer, where are we going to but them all?

Bah gaw that’s Palmer Luckey’s music!

Fresh off announcing Warhound and a drumbeat of positive Anduril announcements, Luckey announced on X (to preempt a journalist working on the story) that he’s “developing a seastead called SLAB with a 1,000 year design life.”

To get ahead of people thinking he might just be another guy doing an ocean data center thing (this is “way cooler” than that, Palmer said that he’s actually been privately funding and building SLAB since selling Oculus to Facebook for $2 billion in 2014. He and some friends capitalized it at a $1 billion valuation, and put more money in recently.

The idea is that SLAB will be a massive off-shore floating industrial platform engineered to last a thousand years that’s meant to be cheaper than land while operating outside the regulatory morass that chokes American heavy industry. On SLAB, future Palmers may build factories for metal processing, desalination, oil refining, chemical engineering, and frontier medical research and treatment.

Thousand Year Luckey Empire.

Tesla announced that it’s doing solid state transformers with its new Powercore.

Ho hum. Another week, another huge chunk of the capability stack that eliminates a big bottleneck and also plays really well with the other pieces of the stack from The Musk Companies. Just look at how much of the future this man controls:

We’ve talked about SSTs in the context of Heron Power, founded by ex-Tesla SVP of Powertrain and Energy Engineering, Drew Baglino many times, in Dose #181, Dose #183, Dose #187, and Thank God for Data Centers. We are fans of both Drew and of SSTs, for their ability to speed up and cost down data center construction today and potentially help stabilize the grid in the future.

I think both Heron and Tesla will do well here. There is a ton of demand, and as I wrote in the America Spins on Westmag:

In the Electric Era, maintaining design leadership without manufacturing leadership is not a coherent strategic position, and one that gets less coherent the better you believe AI will get. Elon has solved this by building practically everything inside of his own companies. There is a parallel American ecosystem emerging to serve the growing number of electric companies not in the Elonverse.

A few years ago, we barely had one modern industrial base. Now we have two. 🇺🇸

If those two parallel electric universes do even one-tenth of what they’re planning to do, we’re going to need a lot of metal. Challenge is: the world spends something like $14 billion searching for new mineral deposits, but major discoveries have dropped ~70% over the past decade. We’ve already pulled out the easy stuff, and it’s going to take new technology to get at the harder stuff economically.

Luckily, as you may know, we are in a golden age of technology, and our friends and not boring capital portfolio company Earth AI are using it to find metals.. This week, the company announced that its Alpheus AI model found a continuous copper, gold, and platinum-group metals system stretching more than 3 kilometers at the Fontenoy/Meridian project in New South Wales, Australia. There’s some Tungsten in there too. Roman showed me one of the rocks - the Tungsten shows up as black spots and is easy to mistake for nothing.

Explorers actually drilled the site back in 1969 and again in 1997, but they thought it was just some scattered pockets that wouldn’t have been economical to mind. Back in January, Earth AI turned its models on the old data, and the models recognized that they weren’t looking at discontinuous “black smoker” pockets; they predicted that it was actually a massive magma-filled fault line.

Five weeks later, Earth AI started drilling (it owns its own rigs and labs, so it didn’t have to wait for slow and expensive contractors; vertical integration ftw). It’s drilled 35 holes and traced mineralization from 30m to 478m deep across the 3km seam, with hints that it might actually be 8km long.

As we covered in our Deep Dive on Earth AI, discovery is just the first step in a long process towards getting metal out of the ground, but with its rigs, it’s moving towards feasibility more quickly than other explorers traditionally could.

I think the company has the potential to be one of the world’s most beautiful businesses as these discoveries prove out, sell off, and turn into cash which buys more rigs and allows Earth AI to prove out the other 4,500 targets on its list. This week’s news is a golden step in the right direction.