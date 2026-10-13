Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

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Pat McCormick's avatar
Pat McCormick
41m

Thanks for helping us all see better- and more!

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Hemant Singh's avatar
Hemant Singh
4h

Scaling pixel prediction without physical friction isn't simulating reality; it's scaling high-definition hallucination.

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