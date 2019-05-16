Not Boring by Packy McCormick
Subscribe
About
Archive
Help
Sign in
Share
Not Boring by Packy McCormick
Strategy and investing, from big companies to small. Never boring.
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Let me read it first
A Substack newsletter by
Packy McCormick
Want the full experience?
Become a paying subscriber
Just join the free list, for now
Learn more
The Beginning of the End
A Guest Post by Dan Teran on Food Delivery, Strategy, and Karma
23
Comment
8
Share
Share
New
Top
Community
What is Not Boring by Packy McCormick?
About
The Beginning of the End (Audio)
A guest post by Dan Teran on food delivery, strategy, and karma.
21 hr ago
2
Comment
Share
Share
How Twitter Got Its Groove Back (Audio)
Newsletters! Spaces! Prof G! Narrative Investing!
Feb 8
2
Comment
1
Share
Share
How Twitter Got Its Groove Back
Changing the Narrative on Twitter: Revue, Spaces, and Prof G
Feb 8
54
Comment
8
Share
Share
Supersapiens: Not Boring Memo
Energy Management On Your Arm
Feb 4
15
Comment
Share
Share
Supersapiens: Not Boring Memo (Audio)
Energy Management On Your Arm
Feb 4
Comment
Share
Share
Robinhood (Audio)
Chaos was inevitable.
Feb 1
4
Comment
Share
Share
Robinhood Robinhooded Robinhood
Chaos was inevitable. What now?
Feb 1
45
Comment
18
Share
Share
See all
Not Boring by Packy McCormick
Subscribe
What is Not Boring by Packy McCormick?
Archive
My Account
© 2021 Packy McCormick. See
privacy
,
terms
and
information collection notice
Publish on Substack
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts