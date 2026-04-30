Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

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John Van Gundy's avatar
John Van Gundy
4d

Outstanding essay!

Arguably the greatest American art collectors in terms of ROI were civil servants: The Vogels. He was a high school dropout working nights as a USPS clerk sorting mail. She was as educated, Bachelor’s and Masters, and worked as a librarian. Their small apartment became a bit of a salon for yet-to-be-discovered modern artists. The Vogels purchased artworks of struggling artists, as well as encouraged them:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Herbert_and_Dorothy_Vogel

One doesn’t need to be a genius to make exceptional investments/profits in art and rare books. In fact, the ROI with rare books is much greater than stocks or real estate. Rare books and art are far easier and cheaper to maintain/store and insure than real estate.

For the record, the first printing and moveable type occurred sometime in 100-200 AD in China, where paper was invented. The Chinese characters were carved onto wooden blocks, and the ink recipe survived to this day.

Also, I think MBS purchased a painting by one of Leonardo’s apprentices: Salvador Mundi. If one studies Leonardo’s mastery of optics, prisms, water, etc., he would have painted the crystal globe’s see-through images accurately. The crystal globe is much too simplified for Leonardo’s talent and attention to detail. His Last Supper fresco is an example of Leonardo’s mastery of what the eye sees:

https://www.electrummagazine.com/2024/08/leonardos-secret-design-of-the-last-supper/

MBS hired an art expert or two to establish the provenance of Corpus Mundi. But if you pay an art expert enough, he or she is likely to tell a buyer and a seller what he/she wishes to hear.

Recommended reading: The Book: A Cover-to-Cover Exploration of the Most Powerful Object of Our Time, by Keith Houston, W.W. Norton (2016)

Leonardo da Vinci Rediscovered,

by Carmen C. Bambach, Yale University Press

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John Van Gundy's avatar
John Van Gundy
3d

“Four hundred years before Gutenberg, a Chinese commoner named Bi Sheng preempted the German. As told by Shen

Kuo, a contemporary Chinese historian:

During the reign of Qingli 1041-1048 AD), Bi Sheng, a man of unofficial position, made movable type. His method was as follows: he took sticky clay and cut in it characters as thin as the edge of a coin. Each character formed, as it were, a single type. He baked them in the fire to make them hard. He had previously prepared an iron plate and he had covered his plate with a mixture of pine resin, wax, and paper ashes. When he wished to print, he took an iron frame and set it on the iron plate. In this he placed the types, set close together. When the frame was full, the whole made one solid block of type. He then placed it near the fre to warm it. When the paste [at the back] was slightly melted, he took a smooth board and pressed it over the surface, so that the block of type became as even as a whetstone. [...] For each character there were several types, and for certain common characters there were twenty or more types each, in order to be prepared for the repetition of characters on the same page. When the characters were not in use he had them arranged with paper labels, one label for each rhyme-group, and kept them in wooden cases.

This is movable type, almost to its dictionary definition: the printing of a text from symbols on discrete blocks that can be rearranged and reused as necessary. Unfortunately, this passage contains all that is known of Bi Sheng's invention. Did he cut his letters into the surfaces of clay blocks, for example, or did he sculpt them in relief? The Chinese had a tradition of taking rubbings from engravings in stone and another of printing from wooden blocks carved in relief, leaving this most basic question unanswered.

Worse, although Shen Kuos account of Bi Sheng's system has the confident tone of an eyewitness account, no physical evidence survives to corroborate it.” — The Book: A Cover-to-Cover Exploration of the Most Powerful Object of Our Time, Keith Houston

FYI: The chapters about medieval illuminated manuscripts are fascinating (see Book of Kells).

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