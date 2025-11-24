Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Niki Shamdasani's avatar
Niki Shamdasani
1d

Packy, I have read Not Boring from the very beginning. This was, without a doubt, my favorite piece ever. Such an energizing read.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Packy McCormick
Daniel Infante's avatar
Daniel Infante
2d

This is great, thanks for writing! The only thing is that the title doesn’t sound great in Spanish; the translation from English is too literal. I think what you really meant is “El Caballero del Cable”.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Packy McCormick
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Packy McCormick
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture