Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adam's avatar
Adam
9h

What a treat this was to read. I made a (very) simplified attempt at a solution to the ‘destruction of presentness’ many many years ago as a collaborative essay with a fellow write of passage student over Twitter DM’s - maybe you’ll enjoy it :)

https://www.adamtank.com/new-blog/2020/8/11/whats-in-a-moment

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Aaron Mindel's avatar
Aaron Mindel
17h

Total Meaning = Number of Human Hours * % of Hours Spent Meaningfully is a profound metric you have there Packy, a subjective, sublime statistic. More meaningful hours to become more meaningful days, weeks and months and eventually lifetimes of meaning. Hail Solipsism!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Packy McCormick
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture