Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sophie Bi's avatar
Sophie Bi
14h

I'm a SWE on a sick leave for a few months and I love Cursor. In the past few months I developed 20+ projects with Cursor, from small Chrome extensions to webapps with complex and sophisticated features. The productivity to development has been accelerated by so much by LLMs, that now any ideas even those would used to seem too ambitious can easily be prototyped and turned into a full product. I am definitely feeling the pure joy of creation and doing things from the work itself. I don't have weekends; even with AI I can't keep up with the speed my mind generating new ideas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Venkatesh Rao's avatar
Venkatesh Rao
5h

This interpretation of the Gita verse is a bit of a stretch. The traditional interpretation (and I believe the correct and useful one) is that your commitment is to doing the “right thing” without attachment to particular success/failure outcomes. Dharma, code of honor, chivalry, that sort of thing. Deontological ethics. What you’re describing sounds like boundless ambition that is in fact very attached to particular outcomes and will do anything to get it, ie consequentialist ethics, means justifying ends, etc (Mars, defeating the “woke mind virus” in Elon’s case). The Gita (and Mahabharata) is like 80% deontological with 20% consequentialist complications that create interesting moral ambiguity in the plot. Krishna, who reveals the Gita to Arjuna, actually sanctions a number of dharma violations throughout the plot of the Mahabharata that provoke much debate even today. So if you want the standard takeaway, it is “be deontological, play by dharma almost always, make judicious consequentialist exceptions sometimes, and you better have the moral judgment of god incarnate when you do.” Closer to this ideal of detached action in Elon’s case would be the “first principles over analogical reasoning” principle, which is a sort of epistemic deontological ethics. One that’s not particularly righteous, and which he’s not particularly consistent about following anyway. Almost all his public reasoning is not just consequentialist but bad faith. Make up justifications that will morally permit what he wants to do anyway, which is a function of his goals.

The point about companies being machines to do things is fine within limits, but there’s a reason we talk of taking money out of companies and putting it elsewhere. It’s not greed. It is humility. It is recognizing other people have ideas too and some of them might be better than yours. It’s willingness to follow as well as lead. It’s allowing other people room to help define the future, not merely participate uncritically in the one you offer. If all you do is let a few people with boundless ambition loose, and let tribes of starry eyed acolytes who buy into the vision follow, you actually create a very impoverished world where the only choices are: Be an Elon, join an Elon, or get out of the way, shut up and say thank you. This is terrible. A world that allows for a wide range of ambitions, and allows a pluralistic future to emerge from many contending opinions about it, creates a fundamentally different ecology of innovation. This is where uncritical Thielism gets you. A monoculture of Muskism-Trumpism and mimesis that gathers all agency in the hands of a few monarchical figures and suppresses all other future visions to the death in a zero-sum way, labeling them enemies to be destroyed.

The discourse about being “agentic” and “you can just do things” is very revealing. The loudness of that rhetoric has been increasing in proportion to agency over the future being aggressively monopolized by fewer and fewer people and their rabid tribes of uncritical missionary admirers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Packy McCormick and others
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Packy McCormick
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture