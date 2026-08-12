Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

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Infinite Fund's avatar
Infinite Fund
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Great chapter 3.

An awesome top 1% type company for sure.

Three mental models I added to my list from this:

1) Expanding capabilities at the edge and then standardize them into processes and software and make them more efficient.

2) Learn something, then turn it into a process or integrate into your exisiting processes

3) Constantly failing, but it’s also constantly getting better

Not sure they will be THE biggest energy company though compared to Tesla/SpaceX merger, seeing as that company will make the batteries, megapacks, compute chips, A.I, planning 100GW of Solar production. Hard to catch up with that. But maybe 2nd biggest is reachable.

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