Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

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Les Barclays's avatar
Les Barclays
2d

Thank you for writing this! It was an enjoyable read, and adds some nuance to the token spend / AI's ROT discussion. I'm working on a similar post too, but looking to calculate what it'd cost a business to use LLMs (albeit with some stylised math).

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1 reply by Packy McCormick
Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
2d

This was a joy to read, and the compiler-versus-runtime distinction is the cleanest cut through the token debate anyone has made. Thank you both for writing it.

One piece of history makes the case even stronger. We tried turning businesses into rules once before. The expert systems of the 1980s were exactly this dream, capture the tacit knowledge in people's heads and turn it into something a machine runs deterministically. They died of two diseases. Extraction was brutally expensive, teams of knowledge engineers interviewing experts for months. And the rules rotted, because when the world changed, updating them was manual and slow. The field even coined a name for the first problem, the knowledge acquisition bottleneck. What's described here is that old dream with both fatal bugs fixed. AI collapses the cost of extraction, and the regenerate-and-retest loop cures the rot. Poetic reads less like a new idea and more like a forty-year-old correct idea whose missing piece finally arrived, which is usually what the best companies turn out to be.

There's also a strange macro consequence hiding in the thesis. If code does the doing and tokens only burn when the world changes, token demand stops tracking how much work the economy contains and starts tracking how fast the world changes. The labs end up long volatility. Quiet years starve them, chaotic ones feed them. That's a very different business from the one the current buildout is priced for.

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