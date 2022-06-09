Optimism
Why it's worth trying to make the world more optimistic
In any case, after a long week, I’m feeling more optimistic than ever.
Optimism isn’t a belief that everything will go well all the time. It’s a belief that despite the inevitable challenges, we will make progress. We need more of it.
Optimism
I’m far more interested in answering the question, “What does the world look like if this goes right?” than in analyzing all of the reasons something might not work. It’s how I’m wired.
But wiring is the wrong way to phrase it. That suggests that some people are wired to be optimistic and others are wired to be pessimistic, and both are equally valid, and that’s just the way it is. That’s wrong. Both are not equally valid. Optimism is more useful than pessimism. But pessimism is more pervasive than it has a right to be.
Throughout the rest of the piece, Klein directly explains why the kids are (gonna be) alright, and indirectly lays out a case for optimism.
From that principle, Deutsch writes, flow a few implications that help understand optimism:
Optimism is “a way of explaining failure, not prophesying success”
: If we’ve failed at something, it’s because we didn’t have the right knowledge in time.
Optimism is a stance towards the future:
Nearly all failures, and nearly all successes, are yet to come.
Optimism follows from the explicability of the physical world:
If something is permitted by the laws of physics, then the only thing that can prevent it from being possible is not knowing how.
In the long run, there are no insuperable evils:
There can be no such thing as a disease for which there can’t be a cure, because bodies are physical things that follow the laws of physics.
If you want, you can call it “realistic optimism” or “pragmatic optimism” or “realistic skeptical optimism” or whatever you want to call it in your head to make it feel less doe-eyed, but the actual definition of optimism captures those, so I’ll just call it optimism.
It’s not blind optimism, but it’s not pessimism. It’s the very optimistic belief that things will inevitably go wrong, but that each new challenge is an opportunity for further progress.
That’s the kind of optimism I’m arguing for, and I’ll go further: I think the single most important thing we can try to do is to make the world more optimistic. Optimism is the meta that defines the rate of progress, and progress translates into longer, healthier, wealthier, and happier lives for more people. I’ve embedded this tweet more than any other:
Criticism is crucial, but pessimism – “a tendency to see the worst aspect of things or believe that the worst will happen; a lack of hope or confidence in the future” – is actively harmful on both individual and societal levels. If pessimism causes people to stop having kids out of fear, that’s bad. If it makes people give up on trying to improve their environments, that’s bad. If it discourages entrepreneurs from starting companies, or encourages them to play their ambitions safe when they do, that’s bad.
Pessimism might sound smart, but it isn’t.
At the same time, optimism actually is smart, but it seems like it isn’t. Let’s fix that.
Today, I’ll make the case for optimism in three parts:
We’re more pessimistic than we should be.
Optimism shapes reality.
The downside to optimism is limited, the upside is uncapped.
Then, I’ll turn to a discussion of a few ideas for promoting and enacting optimism I’m excited about, and turn it over to you for your thoughts. Onwards.
We’re more pessimistic than we should be
To reverse these historical trends to the point that the next generation is worse off than the current one would be unprecedented; the most recent dips on the chart represent the Global Financial Crisis, when the GDP per capita in the US dipped after 2007 and recovered to new highs by 2013, in just six years.
If you had to choose any moment in history in which to be born, and you didn’t know in advance whether you were going to be male or female, what country you were going to be from, what your status was… you’d choose right now.
… optimism certainly doesn’t feel like it’s the default stance of the modern era. Often, it feels like the opposite. Spend any time on Twitter or watching the news, and you’ll get the sense that everything is falling apart: crime is up, war is on, the economy is going to hell, and humans are going to kill the planet, which will kill us right back. Why is that?
Pinker in part blames the structure of the news cycle, which focuses on the bad things happening day-to-day instead of the good things happening over time. He cites peace researcher John Galtung, who pointed out that, “If a newspaper came out once every 50 years, it would not report half a century of celebrity gossip and political scandals. It would report momentous global changes such as the increase in life expectancy.” But the news does come out every day, and it paints a bleak picture.
Still, I’d bet the takeaway from a quick perusal of the site is that people suck, COVID’s going to be with us forever, and we’re all about to snap. As Wired both writes and contributes to, “Tragedies converge, apocalypse colors the air.”
Politicians, and politics as an institution, are certainly guilty of sowing fear, discord, and pessimism, too. The whole system incentivizes waves of challengers to highlight how shitty things have been under the incumbent, and, in the US at least, it seems that each party is content opposing any progress the other proposes, and then highlight that lack of progress, rather than making any real progress itself.
Trump was deeply guilty of pitting Americans against each other and falsely promising to go back to the way things were, but my point isn’t to be partisan. I’ve also been deeply disappointed in how badly the Democrats have fumbled the opportunity to try to reunite the country around common missions. President Biden’s recent jab at Elon Musk, sarcastically wishing him luck on SpaceX’s NASA-funded trip to the moon, is the most in a recent example of the progressives opposing progress, and the people who both create and benefit from it:
But that doesn’t get votes. Thanks to journalists, politicians, and the broader cynic class, pessimism seems to be winning the day.
People can’t resist poo-poo’ing the new, despite all of the evidence in progress’ favor. Or as Huge If True’s Cleo Abram elegantly puts it:
Housel gives five reasons pessimism gets so much attention:
Optimism appears oblivious to risks, so by default pessimism looks more intelligent.
(But, he says, that’s the wrong way to view optimists.)
Pessimism shows that not everything is moving in the right direction, which helps you rationalize the personal shortcomings we all have.
(Misery loves company.)
Pessimism requires action, whereas optimism means staying the course.
(Sell sell sell! is more active than “hold.”)
Optimism sounds like a sales pitch, while pessimism sounds like someone trying to help you.
(But optimism is often the correct result, and pessimists are selling, too.)
Pessimists extrapolate present trends without accounting for how reliably markets adapt. (This misses humans’ ability to adapt.)
I was hesitant to write a piece on optimism because it seems like the obvious position to take – who would argue against optimism? – but this section shows that optimists are fighting an uphill battle in winning hearts and minds despite the evidence in their favor.
But I don’t think it has to be that way. In fact, I think the status quo is actively and incredibly harmful, and that fighting for more optimism is a worthy cause, because optimism impacts outcomes.
Optimism shapes reality
A high-urgency project with no scope follows a typical Guassian distribution (normal distribution or bell curve). Setting even a median scope actually increases the average project length by bunching most potential fast outcomes right before the midpoint. Pessimistic scopes – estimating that a project will take longer than it actually should and setting goals around that estimate – pushes out the time to complete the project.
Setting an optimistic scope, however, makes the project move faster. As Alex puts it:
A dearth of optimism will slowly kill any product, team, or mission
. Execution will slow to a halt, and even the most minor tasks take weeks to do. Our optimism and resolve have immense influence in what we accomplish, both at a micro task-by-task level, and when summed up, what we can do over a lifetime.
Optimism is a duty. The future is open. It is not predetermined. No one can predict it, except by chance. We all contribute to determining it by what we do. We are all equally responsible for its success.
Even without the intellectual heft of philosophers behind it, it’s easy to grok that optimism leads to progress. Anything great humans have achieved started from a place of optimism, of believing that by increasing knowledge, despite stumbling blocks, we can improve the human condition.
As with Wang’s distributions, JFK’s optimistic deadline pulled progress forward.
When you hear pessimism around an experiment or company, think of these graphs:
The downside to optimism is limited, the upside is uncapped
It’s easier to picture how things might go wrong than how they might go right. Given the unlimited upside of things going right, though, it’s important to fight that natural bias.
Let’s start with a question: how many people have been killed by radiation from accidents at nuclear power plants?
You guess yet?
OK, ready.
Even those somewhat direct numbers don’t do the disparity justice. Europe, for example, has recently experienced what a geopolitical pickle relying on foreign energy can create. But even that pales in comparison to what the world is missing out on in its irrational aversion to a potentially plentiful, reliable, clean source of energy.
Use Direct Air Capture to pull carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere
Create vertical farms to feed everyone locally while using drastically less water, and produce more crops at greater efficiency
Desalinate salt water to produce effectively unlimited drinkable water
These are just three examples, and each one would do an enormous amount to increase humans’ life expectancy, particularly considering the impact on billions of people of averting a climate crisis. And they’re just scratching the surface. Imagine the impact of practically free, abundant clean energy on all sorts of things, from electric vehicles to supersonic flight.
While abundant clean energy may be the most potentially impactful technological impact, because energy powers all of the others, there are many other categories that would benefit from the same optimistic reframing:
Education
is a force multiplier, and instead of trying to push all students to the middle of the distribution, we should fight to create a system that provides abundant personalized and motivational education. Knowledge creation is at the root of progress. That’s why I’m so excited aboutPrimer ,Agora ,Synthesis , and other companies innovating in education.
Space
is an infinitely large frontier to explore, inhabit, and commercialize, and going multiplanetary, and ultimately multi-solar-system, increases humanity’s chance of long-term survival, to say nothing of the inspiration that exploration provides.SpaceX ,Hadrian ,Varda , and many more have my attention and respect.
Healthcare
is obviously directly connected to health and wellbeing, and commands an enormous percentage of our GDP. Improvements to both the healthcare system and the care that people receive both extends health spans and frees up money to go to other things. I’ve written aboutNexHealth ,Fount ,ScienceIO ,Oscar ,Cityblock , and have invested in many others here.
In each of these categories, and many more, the upside to optimism is, for all intents and purposes, unlimited. It doesn’t mean that each industry will transform overnight; it means that we need to encourage the entrepreneurs and policymakers and businesspeople and researchers who want to experiment their way to the incremental advances that compound to make very big differences.
That doesn’t mean that I think everything in web3 will pan out. Someone on Twitter estimated that 95% or more will fail, and I agree. I also agree that there are a lot of scams and bad actors in the market; those are even more harmful than their direct cost by giving pessimists and cynics legitimate fodder. But I strongly believe that the experimentation happening will increase knowledge and lead to unexpected positive outcomes.
There are, of course, pessimistic cases that can be, are, and will be made about any of the above. People as future-leaning as Elon Musk have warned of the dangers of AI. Many concerns are valid and need to be addressed, but ultimately underestimate humans’ ability to evolve and address new challenges with new solutions. Progress isn’t static; it’s dynamic.
But everything I’ve just laid out – and many things I can’t imagine – aren’t possible without optimism, without the belief that humans can make things better through trial and error and conjecture and criticism.
So how do we become more optimistic?
Optimism in Action: The Abundance Agenda and American Dynamism
The first steps towards broader optimism are soft: greater education about the historical facts and trendlines, better understanding of what optimism actually is, and a shift to focusing on the benefits of progress in place of fear. I’m trying to do that in a small way today.
Abundance Agenda
Importantly, Thompson acknowledges that making the abundance agenda work requires a reframing of threats into benefits. He concludes:
This is an unabashedly utopian vision. But moving from venting to inventing, from zero-sum skirmishes over status to positive-sum solutions for American greatness, requires not just a laundry list of marginal improvements but alsoa defense of progress and growth . The abundance agenda aims for growth, not because growth is an end but because it is the best means to achieve the ends that we care about: more comfortable lives, with more power to do what we want, with more time devoted to what we love.
We don’t just need technical advances, we need a shift towards optimism.
American Dynamism
There’s a lot the government can do to create the conditions for abundance: pass laws to increase the number of physicians, fund R&D, cut the red tape that makes nuclear plants so expensive to build, change zoning laws to encourage development, and much more.
While her solution is different from, or at least complementary to, Thompson’s, both agree that a re-ignition of optimism and a renewed appreciation in progress and growth are critical elements to any plan that would create abundance.
Irony’s useful for debunking illusions, but most of the illusion-debunking in the U.S. has now been done and redone…All we seem to want to do is keep ridiculing the stuff. Postmodern irony and cynicism’s become an end in itself, a measure of hip sophistication and literary savvy. Few artists dare to try to talk about ways of working toward redeeming what’s wrong, because they’ll look sentimental and naive to all the weary ironists.Irony’s gone from liberating to enslaving.
If you’ve spent any time on Twitter, or your social media platform of choice, you recognize the truth in DFW’s observation. It’s another way of saying that pessimists seem smart, and optimists seem naive. But the facts support the optimists, and culture needs to shift to support them as well, not to avoid a terrible future (although a more cynical future sounds terrible), but to create a much better one.
The optimists aren’t always going to get things right, and even when they do, it’s not ever going to be easy. It’s going to be hard. Abrams concludes the video I shared above by saying, “This is a story about ambition. About the sheer audacity that it’s gonna take to get to where we need to go.” Strong “not because it is easy, but because it is hard” vibes. We need a lot more of that at every level.
I asked people on Twitter what made them most optimistic about the next decade, and received answers ranging from “my kids” to the COVID vaccine effort to remote work to DNA sequencing to nuclear fusion:
There’s a lot to be optimistic about if you’re looking. At Not Boring, we’re going to keep investing in and telling the stories of the optimists, the people and companies who are making much of what we’ve discussed a reality. We’ll be realistic and acknowledge challenges, of course, but focus more of our attention on what the world looks like if things go right. There are more than enough cynics out there to counterbalance my optimism.
Thanks for reading, and see you on Monday,
Packy
