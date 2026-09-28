Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

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Pat McCormick
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This is another case of "I wanna be one of my kids"- giving legs ( I mean wings) to that phrase. Well done and two of my favorite subjects- planes and boats!

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