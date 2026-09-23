Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

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Pat McCormick's avatar
Pat McCormick
3d

Well done guys... Turns out it really does matter....

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Dom Stocchetti's avatar
Dom Stocchetti
3d

Great piece.

Loved this:

"There has never been a better time to be a kid who wants to figure something out. I think the best we can do as parents is help them figure out what that something is, and then give them every opportunity to pursue it. At some point, that means letting them outgrow what you can do for them finding other people who are as obsessed as they are."

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