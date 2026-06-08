Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

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Pat McCormick's avatar
Pat McCormick
2d

68 ish YO with PPL, formally applying for test pilot job! Well done!

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1 reply by Packy McCormick
Neil Winward's avatar
Neil Winward
15h

Feels like the Jetsons promised us this future a few decades back, so sign me up. Waymo in the sky is a lovely pitch right up until two of them disagree over the same patch of air — what does that look like?

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