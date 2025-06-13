Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ransom Cozzillio's avatar
Ransom Cozzillio
12h

I know these posts are/attempt to be somewhat apolitical. But I do want to call out that you say Trump is/seems to be pro-nuclear. So it’s worth calling out his budget bill would actively harm nuclear development (to say nothing of all green energy development).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sarah Seeking Ikigai's avatar
Sarah Seeking Ikigai
2d

Happy wedding day guys 🥰

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Packy McCormick
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture