Curtis Abbott
Hey Packy - Excellent that you wrote about Stu Kauffman, who is indeed a very interesting thinker. But you shouldn't write about him in the past tense -- he's still alive!

danilo vicioso
the essay reads like "you should take weird ideas seriously" but what's actually happening is "i can safely write about these weird ideas because the people pursuing them have enough legitimacy that it doesn't cost credibility to reference them."

you're not taking weird ideas seriously — you're taking socially validated weird ideas seriously. which is just... regular idea validation with a weird aesthetic.

the person doing actual weird idea shit is the one who can't get the research position or whatever because they're pursuing the thing before anyone with capital thinks it's safe to touch. by the time you're writing about it, it's not weird anymore in the way that matters. it's already been de-risked by someone else's social capital.

this isn't a criticism exactly -- just the water we swim in. the economic structure makes it so the really weird ideas stay buried until someone with enough fortress builds can surface them without dying. then people like you (and me) can write about them and call it brave.

the person who actually needs to hear "take weird ideas seriously" will never read this essay because they're too busy being dismissed for taking weird ideas seriously before those ideas had co-signs.

