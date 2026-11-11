Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suneet Agarwal's avatar
Suneet Agarwal
7h

A miracle tool is not a business. I see agents grab a pile of new AI apps and think they're ahead, then the next person has the same stack a week later.

The part that still holds is the follow-up, the relationship, and whether people trust you when it's time to list. Cheap tools just make that part more obvious.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Packy McCormick · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.