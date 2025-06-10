Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marek Veneny's avatar
Marek Veneny
2d

What a beautiful essay. I read The Master and the Emissary a few years back and I remember - now vaguely - the period during and after: you can fit so many phenomena out there in the world in the ways and, really, perceptions of how the hemispheres see the world. Studying psychology at that point, I saw how the left hemisphere imperative of "measure everything" permeated and completely took over a field that was never supposed to be quantified at all (or, to be more in line with the book's argument, the quantification should have been in the service of understanding the psyche but sadly, it became a thing unto itself). Your parallels with business, science, and effective altruism are also spot on. What I find the most challenging about it all is that once a critical mass of left-hemispheric dominance is achieved, it's very difficult to get out of the "event horizon" - the left hemisphere has, quite literally, built the structures and the systems each of us has to operate in. I'm curious whether your bet that AI will be the last nudge before the collective consciousness tilts back into some sort of equilibrium will pan out, or whether we're - by now - firmly set on tech-bros (utopian or dystopian, depending on how you see it) vision of the future.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Packy McCormick
Patrick Kervern's avatar
Patrick Kervern
2dEdited

I hope you are right 🤞. Cause right now, it’s Palio without the elegance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Packy McCormick
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture