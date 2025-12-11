Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Neural Foundry
20h

Exceptional piece on using hardwarerevenue to subsidize ecosystem development. The core insight about who benefits versus who decides is what makes privacy-focused software fail in markets. Daylight generating $200M+ cashflow to support resonant computing defaults solves the valley of death problem that kills most aligned-incentive platforms. The Bezos inversion of "your negative externalities are my oppurtunity" is quietly brilliant becasue it targets second-order value capture that incumbents structurally cant pursue.

Thoughts From The Taverna
1d

Another quote could be, "Companies who are serious about mental health should make physiologically aligned displays ."

You can't app your way out of hardware constraints. Most people believe apps are addictive. That social media is the problem. But this is like blaming fast foods for being unhealthy while ignoring the processed ingredients. Any fast food made with the right ingredients can be nourishing. A burger made with hyperpalatable (fat carb ratios) processed ingredients triggers overconsumption.

Displays are either hyperpalatable or satiating. Current screens are optimized like processed food. Engineered to be impossible to stop consuming. The physical sensation of looking at most displays is activating. The refresh rates, the color saturation, the brightness curves are not natural. They're the digital equivalent of added sugars and seed oils, designed to override your body's natural satiation signals.

We overconsume social media not because the content is irresistible, but because the display makes it impossible to feel satisfied. The form factor becomes turns you into Eddie Brock (succumbing to your digital symbiotes need). The haptic feedback is engineered for compulsion. No "digital wellbeing" feature or app can overcome this. Have you ever seen someone who uses a timer for IG? It useless friction.

If we're serious about solving the mental health crisis in computing, we need to rebuild from the photons up, the hardware layer. Not better apps on toxic displays but displays designed for satiation rather than endless consumption.

The moat is the ethical foundation that compounds into the future. Tech giants actually can't compete.

Not because they lack resources or talent, but because their foundations carry the burden of irreversibility. Apple and Google made optimization decisions 30 years ago—blue-light displays, engagement-maximizing refresh rates, form factors designed for constant access. . They can't uproot the foundation without invalidating everything built on top. Apple will be like Applebees. In the early 2000's Applebees tried to upscale and lost customers. This will be the faith of big tech if they try to compete on display tech..

Daylight's moat is now. The opportunity to build the foundational layer based on what society actually needs in the present.

1. Displays for wellbeing,

2. Hardware for satiation,

3. Architecture for human flourishing.

That choice compounds forward (like the doodle shows) into which apps succeed, developers thrive, and users stay (value-prop being they don't become retarded). The ethical constraints become structural advantages that deepen with time.

Start with the right foundation today, and every layer built on top inherits those principles as advantages. Start with the wrong foundation decades ago, and every attempt at reform collides with the architecture that made you successful.

That's the moat: being right at the foundational moment, while others are trapped by being first.

Towards a better future!

Great job Anjan

