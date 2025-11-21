Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Dechamp's avatar
A Dechamp
1dEdited

One thing I’m seeing across multiple sectors is that AI isn’t just accelerating innovation, it’s exposing how little spare power capacity our grids actually have. The next wave of breakthroughs won’t come from chips alone, but from the ability to deliver reliable, high-density electricity at scale.

That’s why firm power, especially nuclear and modular reactors, is starting to show up in the planning discussions for AI infrastructure. Optimism accelerates when the physical layer can keep up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1d

The Physical Intelligence demo really shows where we're at with embodied AI. What's interesting is how diffrent the training approaches are between π*0.6 and Sunday's Act-1. The RL approach makes sense for repetitive tasks where you can iterate quickly, but I wonder if the human demonstration method will scale beter for more complex, nuanced movements. Either way, having robots that can actually do useful household stuff feels like it's finally happening.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Packy McCormick
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture