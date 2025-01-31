Hi friends 👋,

Happy Friday and welcome back to our 129th Weekly Dose of Optimism. So much going on in the world right now: a flurry of executive orders and action coming out of the White House, the AI industry (maybe) being turned on its head, and a nightmarish airplane accident occurring at an airport I am sure many of us have flown in-and-out of many times. The world can be a chaotic place, but it’s a good place.

Let’s get to it.

(1) XB-1 First Supersonic Flight

From Boom Supersonic

The successful first supersonic flight of Boom’s demonstrator aircraft, XB-1, took place on January 28 2025 at the Mojave Air & Space Port in California. Boom designed, built, and flew the world’s first independently developed supersonic jet—the first civil supersonic jet made in America.

We are once again a Supersonic Civilization.

On Tuesday, Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 demonstrator aircraft broke the sound barrier during a test flight at Mojave Air & Space Port. The XB-1, piloted by Chief Test Pilot Tristan "Geppetto" Brandenburg (great name), reached an altitude of 35,290 feet and accelerated to Mach 1.122 (750 mph), marking the first time a privately developed civil supersonic jet has achieved supersonic speeds.

Boom’s XB-1 demonstrator aircraft and its demonstration of going supersonic, is a major milestone for the company’s ultimate mission of making commercial aircraft travel supersonic. The company’s planned Overture airliner aims to have capacity for 60-80 passengers and travel at speeds of Mach 1.7, or 1,300 mph. Overture should be able to travel twice as fast overwater and 20% as fast overland as traditional commercial airliners. That would cut down the time it takes to fly from New York to London from about seven hours to approximately three and a half hours. The company has already secured 130 pre-orders for its supersonic airliners from the likes of American Airlines, United, and Japan Airlines.

Boom.

(2) DeepSeek-R1: Incentivizing Reasoning Capability in LLMs via Reinforcement Learning

From DeepSeek

We introduce our first-generation reasoning models, DeepSeek-R1-Zero and DeepSeek-R1. DeepSeek-R1-Zero, a model trained via large-scale reinforcement learning (RL) without super- vised fine-tuning (SFT) as a preliminary step, demonstrates remarkable reasoning capabilities.

If I had a nickel for every DeepSeek hot take I’ve read over the past week, I could train DeepSeek.

We don’t really have a hot take, but I think there are probably some takeaways from the whole ordeal:

It’s turns out you can train a best-in-class AI model for way less than you’ve had to in the past. DeepSeek is marketing that it spent $5.5M to train R1, but that is likely an underestimation of the true costs, let alone the cost is was able to forgo by building on (and training on) the models that came before it. Whatever the true cost, it was surprisingly cheap and that’s going to drive costs down in the rest of the industry. Open sourcing leads to commodization and, likely, a faster pace of innovation. Going forward, there will still be frontier breakthroughs, but those breakthroughs will likely be quickly copied and open sourced. That’ll drive down the prices to use AI models and that will mean we can use AI to do more things that otherwise wouldn’t be economically logical. We’ll likely see Jevons Paradox play out at massive scale. Jevons Paradox is the idea that increasing efficiency in resource use often leads to higher overall consumption of that resource, rather than a reduction. Everyone is freaking out about how DeepSeek impacts future Nvidia demand, but Jevons would lead you to believe that training AI models get more cost efficient, the demand for chips will actually increase. This is especially true for Nvidia, which now does a much higher percentage of its revenue from inference: as models get cheaper and AI usage increases, inference needs will increase ~linearly. The training business may be in some trouble, but that trouble may be offset from a massive wave of demand for inference. Sam Altman is now basically running a DTC brand at OpenAI. In DTC, it’s hard to differentiate on product and channels for acquiring new customers are becoming saturated and less efficient. On the product side, once there are signs of traction, your product gets copy catted out of the wazoo — both from legitimate competitors and Chinese dupers. On the acquisition front, overtime the value accrues to who is able to generate attention and demand. In traditional DTC, that’s Meta, Google, and Amazon. It’s not yet quite exactly clear where value will accrue in user acquisition in AI. Ultimately, the only way to differentiate or win long-term is to build a brand that people trust or feel compelled to talk about. Sam if you need some advise on running a DTC brand, feel free to shoot me a text.

(3) Science Corp. Aims to Plant Ideas in Brains with New Device

Ashlee Vance for Core Memory

Near the end of last year, Science revealed its work on technology that makes it possible to fuse large quantities of lab-grown neurons with an animal’s brain. To do this, Science has built a device that preserves the manufactured neurons in a gel. It then takes out part of an animal’s skull and places its device atop the animal’s brain. In the days that follow, the neurons in the device begin to develop wiring that stretches out from Science’s hardware and into the brain, giving the animal access to extra stores of mental horsepower.

Science Corp got the Ashlee Vance treatment.

The company, led by Neuralink cofounder Max Hodak, is pioneering a new kind of brain-computer interface (BCI) that fuses lab-grown neurons with an animal's brain using a neuron-rich gel device (see above) placed atop the skull. Unlike traditional implants that target specific brain regions, its "biohybrid neural interfaces" aim to integrate seamlessly, providing general-purpose cognitive enhancement without deep brain penetration or genetic modifications.

The company early experiments in mice suggest that it could help repair neural damage by rerouting signals around compromised tissue, and early use cases will focus on righting damages to the brain, but according to Hodak, “The really interesting stuff is how do we go from, like, closing your eyes and imagining a scene to copying that to a computer. You can just imagine a sound and then download it. We think that may be possible.”

Go Duke.

(Sidenote: it’s great to have Ashlee Vance unleashed with his new media company, Core Memory. On Wednesday, he dropped a profile on HudZah — the Waterloo student who used AI to make a nuclear fusor in his house — that just makes you excited for the future and envious of the youths. What a time to be alive.)

(4) Engineered heart muscle allografts for heart repair in primates and humans

Jebran et al in Nature

In the heart failure model, evidence for EHM allograft-enhanced target heart wall contractility and ejection fraction, which are measures for local and global heart support, was obtained. Histopathological and gadolinium-based perfusion magnetic resonance imaging analyses confirmed cell retention and functional vascularization. Arrhythmia and tumour growth were not observed. The obtained feasibility, safety and efficacy data provided the pivotal underpinnings for the approval of a first-in-human clinical trial on tissue-engineered heart repair. Our clinical data confirmed remuscularization by EHM implantation in a patient with advanced heart failure.

One personal story. One macro stat.

Personal: When I was two years old, I had open heart surgery to repair an atrial septal defect. It was a pretty massive surgery to conduct on a very small body, and was quite risky back in the mid-90s. I’ve been scared of and interested in heart stuff ever since.

Macro: Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., killing one person every 33 seconds—more than all forms of cancer combined. Turns out the heart is a very, very important organ. So advancements in cardiovascular research can have a massive impact. Which is why this research in Nature caught my eye.

Researchers created engineered heart muscle (EHM) grafts from stem cells to repair failing hearts. In initial trials on monkeys, these grafts integrated well, improved heart function, and showed no major side effects. A human trial also showed successful heart remuscularization in a patient with advanced heart failure. The ability to successfully and scalable repair failing hearts offers a potential alternative to the 10,000+ full heart transplants that occur each year globally.

Great news for anyone with a heart. Personally, I’m pumped.

(5) "New Space" (Frontier Film Trailer)

Friend of the newsletter, Jason Carman, is releasing his first feature length film “New Space” tomorrow evening. The movie is near 90 minutes long, features over 20 interviews with space leaders from industry and government, and chronicles the story of space today. If the full-length version is anything like the trailer, I won’t be able to look away. Seriously, watch that trailer and try not to get pumped up. Follow the S3 Youtube channel and turn on your notis for Jason on X so you don’t miss the drop.

At Not Boring, we’ve written extensively on what’s happening in the space industry today. We cover it weekly and Packy has written multiple short books on the industry and its emergent players over the years. Reading all of that (here, here, here, and here) is great, but watching it all come to life in an epic 90 minute video may be even cooler.

Bonus:

Meter is building the "internet utility"—a vertically integrated networking company that aims to make setting up and managing internet infrastructure as seamless as turning on electricity or water. This is one of the most impressive companies you’ve never heard of. And Packy covered it like the super thoughtful schizo that he is in a mind bending 100 page deep dive.

Pairs well with a little weekend morning and a big coffee.

