Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

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Rini Kothari's avatar
Rini Kothari
3h

the sequencing here is the whole lesson, standardize the work before you touch automation, not after.. everyone wants to skip to the robots and ends up automating chaos..

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Colin Brown's avatar
Colin Brown
8h

Super interesting. Nice blend of context and detail. Make sure these co-written essays don't cross the line into VC "puff pieces". Keep the detail and the length - that will help. Keep them coming!

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