Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

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Penelope Lawrence's avatar
Penelope Lawrence
5d

The Man U thought experiment is a great framing, but I think it reveals something subtle about what "computing" means here. When we imagine a stadium full of fans, we're not actually simulating thousands of people - we're generating a vaguely plausible impression with almost zero detail. The old couple, the kid jumping, the flag - those are narrative patches, not simulation. So the real question becomes whether World Models need to actually compute the physics, or just learn to generate approximations that are "good enough" the way human imagination does. Because if it's the latter, the breakthrough isn't computing the uncomputable - it's learning which parts you can safely skip.

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Elia De Leo's avatar
Elia De Leo
4d

The framing here that resonates most with me: World Models aren't trying to simulate reality — they're trying to compress it well enough to make useful predictions.

That distinction matters enormously for how we evaluate progress. A model that can predict "if I push this object off the edge, it falls" doesn't need to compute fluid dynamics from first principles. It needs a good enough abstraction that generalizes.

What I find underexplored in most discussions: the difference between a world model for *prediction* vs. one for *planning*. Prediction only needs to get the likely outcome right. Planning needs to get the counterfactual right — "what happens if I do X instead of Y?" That's a much harder compression problem, and arguably where current AI still falls short.

The economic analogy is interesting here: general equilibrium models are "wrong" in every detail but right enough to be useful. Maybe that's the bar for world models too.

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