Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

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Chris Moeller's avatar
Chris Moeller
20h

🧠🔥 - again, Packy. - Love this part: "Maybe if we build foundation models for each of the fundamental forces, and they start talking to each other, we get closer to something bigger. There are four fundamental forces: strong, weak, gravity, electromagnetism. We’re just trying to make a dent in one of them. But physics is deeply interconnected." That gets my tail wagging.

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Ellen's avatar
Ellen
16h

I hope in the spirit of discovery you will take a look at Dr. Ibrahim Karim's work on biogeometry, which is basically how shapes direct energy flows. He has mostly applied it to architecture and the human body; his work is fascinating and complementary. Also, perhaps, cautionary. There's money to be made here, but it might be that a little more study on EMFs and biological systems is called for before you electrify the world...

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