Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

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Henry's avatar
Henry
3dEdited

Fantastic read.

And a good John D Rockefeller analogy is always appreciated

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Substack Joe's avatar
Substack Joe
1d

Super helpful read. Feel like Bolon-Yokte is missing from the god comparators, but doesn’t take away from the point.

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