Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

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Pascal's avatar
Pascal
2d

Another great thought piece (perhaps this Substack should be rebranded 'Never Boring'!) Is instinct's counter positioning that we can (potentially) trust it vs a FB owned Muse ? FB has burned through its deposits in the trust bank long ago in my opinion and for me at least trust really matters for a product like this. If Instinct can earn our trust in a similar way to how Apple shifted and started to emphasise privacy some years ago for example, then I for one would be opting for the Instinct app. In the meantime let's hope it's is not destined to be the new Snap aka chief product designer for FB.

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Colin Brown's avatar
Colin Brown
1d

Love a great counter-positioning takedown. It was a good use of your back catalogue and of the Acquired Cinematic Universe, but I was looking for some new ones!

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