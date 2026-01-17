Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Victor Perton's avatar
Victor Perton
4d

I do like your intro, "A world full of robots doing all of the work that we don’t want to do, and a lot of stuff that we can’t even imagine, is as optimistic as it gets."

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Packy McCormick · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture