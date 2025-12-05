Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Felix Ernst's avatar
Felix Ernst
17h

Thanks, Packy, for the warm welcome (newbie here!). The Michael Levin interview was a real highlight.

It’s rare to see a scientist bridge the gap between hard biology and the philosophical questions of 'mind' so fearlessly. His idea of 'persuadability' across all systems adds a very optimistic layer to how we might relate to AI and nature in the future—not as dominators, but as collaborators in a larger 'cognitive light cone.'

Really appreciate you curating these kinds of deep dives amidst the tech news.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Matthew Jensen's avatar
Matthew Jensen
5d

The TPU and Trainium announcements the past couple weeks were "oh shit" moments that sent me back to re-read your vertical integration series

Also just letting you know that I like the new Fuel for future Doses section!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Packy McCormick and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Packy McCormick · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture