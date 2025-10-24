Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Substack Joe's avatar
Substack Joe
16h

So stoked for Pahlka’s new endeavor. Optimism indeed (as with all the other cool items)!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kamal's avatar
Kamal
4h

Great update this week!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Packy McCormick
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Packy McCormick
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture