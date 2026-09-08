Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

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Gismonda's avatar
Gismonda
14h

well...damn...time to reread Lonesome Dove, I guess! The miniseries is outstanding, too - Robert Duvall, Tommy Lee Jones, Anjelica Huston, Danny Glover? All perfectly cast.

When you get done exploring Lonesome Dove/Streets of Laredo - another absolute page turner is Shogun by James Clavell.

Although a lot of people picked that up to read after the recent miniseries also.

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1 reply by Packy McCormick
Let's Get Clear's avatar
Let's Get Clear
14h

Maybe the interesting question isn’t why everyone is reading Lonesome Dove, but why a slow, deeply human 800-page story feels so appealing right now. We live in a world optimised for speed, summaries and endless new information. Yet some things only reveal their value when we stay with them long enough.

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