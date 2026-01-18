Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt Schulte's avatar
Matt Schulte
3d

these are all great, of course, but the one that made me laugh out loud, and the one you NEVER see on anybody's "how to sell" list, is "You shouldn’t go if it kind of looks like a storm." So good.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Packy McCormick and others
Kenny Fraser's avatar
Kenny Fraser
3d

When my son was about 10 he went to a school fair with a "product" he had persuaded his mum to buy for him - freddo chocolate bars. They weren't selling and it was lunchtime so he got hungry and ate a couple. Then he realised the kids at the stalls that were selling must be hungry and too busy to eat. So he packed up and walked around selling all his stock to the rest of the stallholders

Reply
Share
1 reply by Packy McCormick
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Packy McCormick · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture