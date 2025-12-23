Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring

Not Boring’s mission is to make the world more optimistic. We do that in three ways.

not boring newsletter

Written by Packy McCormick, the Not Boring newsletter sends in-depth analyses of the tech and startup landscape to over 250k subscribers every week. We tell the stories of the most ambitious and complex startups as clearly as possible to give readers a glimpse into the future they’re working to build. We dive into technology, business models, and markets.

As a little preview, here are my five favorite from 2025:

Every Friday, we send our Weekly Dose of Optimism, with five promising stories from the frontier: new medicines, models, and breakthroughs that could make being a human even more amazing.

not boring world

This is the the paid section of not boring, where the world’s smartest founders, researchers, creatives, and general geniuses, the ones you couldn’t hire as a full-time writer for a million bucks, come to write their best ideas.

Here’s the master plan.

Geniuses bring their genius ideas, I help write them. Call it a Cossay or a Joint or something. Whatever we call it, make it as easy to for busy practitioners to share their insights in the essay format those insights deserve as it is for them to spill them on a podcast.

We’ll get all the geniuses in one place, and then we grow from there. This world is biological; your guess re: how it evolves is as good as mine. But it will, and I want you to be a part of it.

We are making a few bets. That ideas are meant to be written. That people who are out there doing things earn ideas you can’t find in LLMs. That the most biased narrator, the one betting his or her livelihood on his or her idea, is the most reliable narrator. That when it’s easier than ever to get mediocre outputs on-demand, the best thing you can feed your brain is high-quality inputs from high-quality people.

That the future can be full of both means and meaning, and that we can create the home for this good future online. A place that’s smart and weird and, hopefully a little magical.

not boring capital

We put our money where our mouth (and keyboard) is. Not Boring Capital backs the founders building the future and helps them tell their stories.

We invest in exceptional founders building complex, ambitious, and usually vertically integrated businesses to take incumbents on heads on.

Companies like Base Power Company, Astro Mechanica, Meter, Somos Internet, Ramp, and more.

If that sounds like you, reach out.

Thanks for reading,

Packy