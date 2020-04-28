Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Business Strategy and Trends, but Not Boring

Not Boring is the most fun way to learn about what’s going on in business and the strategy behind the decisions companies make. If Ben Thompson and Bill Simmons had a baby, it would look like Not Boring.

Not Boring is two e-mails per week:

Monday - Deep dives on big public (or almost-public) companies and broader trends

Thursday - Not Boring Investment Memos and Sponsored Deep Dives on startups

The Not Boring community is 32,000+ strong and growing, full of smart, curious people from the worlds of tech, finance, real estate, design, and beyond.

I have a lot of fun writing this, and I think you’ll have a lot of fun reading it. Join our growing community by subscribing.

What Subscribers Are Saying