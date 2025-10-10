Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aaron Marr's avatar
Aaron Marr
13h

Thank you for this weekly Dose. I really look forward to it and more optimism is needed in the world. Congrats on Create! The dummies are crazy delicious

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Carlos Collantes's avatar
Carlos Collantes
11h

Dan: Happiness = Independence+Purpose. Happy to know you found all three. Also with you on Packy, executive summaries, because sometimes i have to wait until Saturday to read Optimism and I have used groq to summarize your longer content because 'attention economy'!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Packy McCormick
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture