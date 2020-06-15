Oh Snap! (Audio Edition)

Jun 15, 2020CommentShare
  
0:00
-24:43

If you’re listening to this and haven’t subscribed to Not Boring, join 3,500+ smart, curious, business-savvy readers by entering your e-mail address below:

Hi friends 👋🏻,

I hope you enjoy the audio edition of Oh Snap!

✍️ If you’d like to read or share the original essay, you can find it here: [Link to Come]

👻 You can also find a Snap Story of this post by adding me here: packymcc

Below, I’ve included the graphics from the episode so that you can follow along. I’ll point out in the audio when there’s something to look at.

Always Sunny Fx GIF
Chris Pratt Oh Snap GIF

dazed and confused GIF by Complex

CommentShare
← PreviousNext →