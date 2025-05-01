Hyperlegible 008: Golden Age with Mike Solana

Welcome to Episode 008 of Hyperlegible, a Not Boring Radio production.

The guest selection process for Hyperlegible is three parts art, half part science, and four parts serendipity.

It boils down to: if someone writes an essay I love, I want to talk to them about it.

Sometimes, I’ve never heard of someone, then they write something amazing and I want to meet them and learn about them. Others, I read everything a person has written, so I have to wait for something that resonates extra, and that encapsulates how I think of them perfectly.

Mike Solana, the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Pirate Wires, is in the latter camp. I read Pirate Wires every morning when I wake up; its Three Morning Takes is the best-written way to load three things that have happened in the world into my brain. Pirate Wires’ staff is envy-inducingly talented, each with their own voice that all fit the Pirate Wires voice.

Every so often, though, the EIC comes down from his EIC chair, whips out a keyboard, and writes essays of his own. I get an extra little dopamine hit when I see those.

Last week, Solana wrote a piece called Golden Age that sits in the bullseye of the Venn Diagram between things I’m interested in — building new cities, cutting red tape, and painting an optimistic vision for America — and what I love about Solana’s writing — “I took a few days off from the internet last week to spend some time with my family at Disney World, and I found the place, as I have found it since my early childhood trips to Fort Wilderness, almost overwhelmingly inspiring” — that I had to talk to him about it.

In our first LIVE Hyperlegible conversation (thanks to Matt Marlinski at The Manhattan Lab for hosting!), we discuss:

Solana summarizes Golden Age

Disney World as a blueprint for charter cities

America’s building paralysis vs. China’s ability to build Disney’s vision in Shenzen

Why Disney is the guy for Solana, the one he wants his career to look like

Rare earths, chips, and regulatory free zones

Scaling Pirate Wires like Disney scaled Disney

Why past charter city efforts have failed

What life in Golden City could look like

Special development zones vs. regulation gridlock

Culture change through media and narrative

Who could be the next Walt Disney?

Solana on “Moral Inversion” and cultural decay

Final takeaway: “Where there is no vision, the people perish”

I hope you enjoy my conversation with

. Links to a

,

,

, and

are right down below so you can listen early and often.

If you’re the reading type, I used Claude to turn the messy YouTube transcript into something well-formatted and clean.

Hyperlegible 008 - Mike Solana - Transcript

If you want more to read, here are two of Solana’s reading recommendations, one of his and one by QNTM. Save them to Readwise and come back to them:

Solana’s favorite essay he’s written:

⁠Moral Inversion⁠

One book Solana thinks everyone should read:

⁠There is No Antimemetics Division

