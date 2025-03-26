Hyperlegible 001: Tina He

Hi friends 👋,

Happy Wednesday! Coming to you with a rare back-to-back!

I’m excited to bring you a new podcast from Not Boring Radio (nbr): Hyperlegible.

Hyperlegible is a really simple concept: I want to talk to the people who write my favorite essays each week, about one essay specifically.

Guests will have just come off of days, weeks, even months wrestling one idea into its most compelling form. We can ask them all about it while it’s still fresh.

Hopefully, I can do have a few of these conversations a week: lightweight, low pressure, and straightforward. Done right, someone posts a banger Monday, we talk to them Tuesday, it’s in your ears Wednesday.

For the first episode, I talked to my friend Tina He, who writes the excellent Fakepixels, which she recently brought back to life after a four year hibernation and on which she’s dropped gems each week since.

Last week, Tina wrote an essay called Jevons Paradox: A personal perspective about something surprising she’s noticed: AI is causing a lot of people to work more, not less. Since you can now do more with each hour, the opportunity cost of each hour not worked is higher! The treadmill spins faster and faster.

Read it, and subscribe to Fakepixels while you’re there:

At the end of our conversation, I asked Tina for the one sentence sounbite, and she said:

“In a world where you can just do things, why don’t you just be yourself?”

Great essay. Fun conversation. Let me know what you think, and please, send me your favorite essays or tag me when you see one on twitter @packym or on Substack @notboring.

I’m viewing podcasts as little apps for Not Boring. We plan to experiment with a bunch of them, including Hyperlegible, Boring News, Deeper Dives, and maybe even a new season of Age of Miracles. All under Not Boring Radio.

To get this conversation, all Hyperlegible episodes, and anything we record, subscribe to Not Boring Radio:

On Spotify:

On YouTube:

You can find the full transcript of our conversation below. But don’t skip over Rox. Rox can help your team make more money in less time.

Enjoy.

Today’s conversation is brought to you by… Rox

As you’ll hear in my conversation with Tina today, one of the counterintuitive consequences of AI has been that people are working more, not less, because they can do so much more with each minute of work. A personal Jevons Paradox.

That’s what Rox has been saying! With Rox, your revenue team can get more done each hour.

Rox is on a mission to empower every business owner to secure and grow their revenue, not by replacing salespeople — AI SDRs aren’t ready for primetime yet — but by letting the best salespeople do more. The AI does the grunt work, they do the human work, you win.

Your company should try Rox. Take it from Rox CEO Ishan Mukherjee: full conversation here.

Want to feel why the fastest-growing companies are choosing Rox as their new system of record? Run your own Rox Agent Swarms, with no cost (and no pain) to start.

Try Rox

Hyperlegible 001: Tina He

Jevons Paradox: A personal perspective

Transcript

Packy McCormick (00:00)

Hello and welcome to episode one of Hyperlegible, a new podcast over here at Not Boring Radio. The idea is really simple. I read a lot of great essays every week and I wanna talk to the people who write them. The topics will be broad. If there's a great essay written on a tech company on the internet in a given week, obviously I wanna talk about it. If there's a great essay written on peeling an orange on the internet that I really, really love, I wanna bring that person on and talk about that essay too.

To kick things off, I'm discussing the essay that made me wanna do this in the first place, because it's an essay I wanted to write myself, but that my friend Tina wrote better than I possibly could have. I've known Tina for about five years. We met on the internet because I loved her writing. At the time, she worked at a venture capital firm here in New York City called Pace Capital. Then she left to start a company called Station, which I invested in. She sold Station to Coinbase, where she now works on Base, Coinbase's Layer 2.

While she was out there being an entrepreneur, she stopped writing on one of my favorite blogs on the internet, Fakepixels. Recently, as of February 8th, she's back. Every week since early February, Tina has been writing a different essay on what's going on in the world now that AI is here, I would say. Tina is technical and philosophical and tasteful and thoughtful. And so the pieces are really, really good and really, really unique.

Last week she dropped an essay titled, Jevons Paradox: A personal perspective, which was exceptional. It's a better version of a few pieces that I've had kind of just sitting there in drafts, not able to figure out how to do it right. But it addresses the question, like, look, you assume that AI is gonna put us all out of a job and that when AI makes things easier to do, we're all gonna work less. What if the opposite is true? What if the fact that we can do so much more in any given hour with these tools available to us now means that we just have to work more and more and more and more? How do you break out of that? What metrics are the right metrics to track to make sure that we're actually being productive and not just spinning our wheels?

And most importantly, how do you figure out who you are, what you wanna do, and how you wanna experience your life on this earth? So it's a fascinating conversation to start. I'm really excited for Hyperlegible and I hope you enjoy it too.

Without further ado, I hope you enjoy my conversation with Tina He.

Packy (02:25)

Tina, tell me about your personal perspective on Jevon's paradox.

Tina He (02:30)

So for those of you that might not be familiar, Jevons paradox is this kind of re-emerging word in the world of venture and just tech in general to understand kind of valuation of stocks like Nvidia and whether, you the kind of increase in capabilities and compute is actually gonna drive potentially cost down and potentially make the resource way too abundant in a kind of purely economic sense. But in reality, Jevons paradox kind of stated that it actually will only increase demand when you have more resources.

And that actually was inspired first by coal consumption in England when the word was invented which kind of this concept has been in my mind for a bit as people started discussing it again.

And when I saw this post on, on X that I kind of referenced in my essay where someone kind of tweeted that they're dying of overworking, because now with the overabundance of these amazing AI tools, they just feel like the opportunity cost of not working became skyrocketed, became so high, that every single passing second, almost the opportunity cost now is so high that it's like, he's basically overwhelmed guilt. And that really resonated with me. And I was like, this is basically Jevons Paradox applied to a personal and psychological perspective and probably one of the more impactful kind of psychological looms that's going to just loom over us in this like age of AI. So that's what inspired the piece.

Packy (03:57)

It's something that I've been thinking about a lot as we kind of talked about a little bit offline, that there is this just like...

Why are we doing this? And like the fact that you can work more and more and more, I think makes the question kind of to what end more important and we'll get to that because you address some of that in the essay. my first question though, cause that original Kache tweet where he talks about being overworked and like there's just so many opportunities to build great software and you can build all of these like scripts and you can run them and you just have a folder and like your development gets better and like you can't not do it.

Like it's just like this panicked thing where like you have to work more and more and more because you can build such great stuff, which leads me to the question like, where is all of the great software? Like my software has not gotten that much better.

Tina He (04:40)

I think you are doing a line of work that is like...

Really, really great. It's like not going to be replaced by AI, I think, anytime soon. You're playing the role of a human curator of knowledge and information. And I do think that that role will continue to become important as we discuss later as this kind curatorial role for condensing and kind of creating the subjective view for information versus just kind of content generation, like from a much more practical sense.

So to kind of make that more practical, think that like probably you have seen on X and a lot of these platforms, really the biggest kind of adoption comes from code generation And that has a lot of downstream effect because code generation, yes, it's writing software and kind of the most tangible example that we're seeing is, you know, somebody from Paris. Like I follow this guy because he's just cranking out like a B2B SaaS software every single day. And like now he's like basically running a business.

The last time I checked I think they're doing like five million in revenue already or something like that where he's just using lovable, which is this no code two generation to build B2B software. And actually I've tried, actually took on a client and myself and I just built a B2B software for them. And that's not something I would dare to take on before this, because I wouldn't say I'm a very good software engineer. But now with some basic understanding of software and some taste for design, I'm able to create end-to-end software. And that's like quite literally if you don't do it.

Like, you know, and it takes so little time like I think it took me end to end probably five to ten hours to deliver this Then it's like basically opportunity costs. So that's like one tangible example but now with like, you know, very rapid development of like previously kind of LLMs and code generation is in this very contained environment where Because LLMs are trained on basically like the knowledge of the web and all the all the basics that I think your audience already know

like not very capable of generating, for example, code in like Blender or Unity or being able to integrate with third party tools and data sources, at least for amateur. It's like the rag pipeline and there's like all these tools that help you do that are still not like really sophisticated enough to kind of manipulate these third party tools. People that are very sophisticated and pro are able to make it work.

But recently,Anthropic released this also new standard called MCP that's all over the timeline. It's model context protocol essentially. You can think of it as an API, like an API moment for AI software. And the API moment, what did that enable? I think that previously it was such a shocker to the software community that Lyft And a lot of these really high performing apps were all built with microservices and API and Twilio and whatnot. And that was a huge topic. And people now, they don't think about API anymore, just kind of exist and every company has an API.

Packy (07:30)

I was just thinking about this that I wrote. I think in 2021 wrote a piece called APIs All the Way Down where I was like, Whoa, like what is an API? This is amazing. You get like the Collisons in your pocket by plugging in Stripe. And now it is like so obvious just four years later that everything runs on, on APIs. So yeah, very interesting.

Tina He (07:36)

100%. Totally. And that's what's happening with MCP, where now I can use my cloud desktop, which is a consumer experience, to interact with Blender. So there's crazy demos on Twitter where I can say create a CAD like 3D model of this like Eiffel Tower. And it's just going to render in real time in Blender.

Basically, I think that for someone that is creative, that always wanted to build software end to end, or always wanted to create these kind of digital experiences, a lot of times, which is the beautiful part about software is they were literally not able to because tools are not great enough. They have to hire someone. So now for people with ideas, like you're enabled with basically the full stack team that are probably junior members of the team, but still team members that are able to empower you. So a lot of the software right now are impacting kind of the software creation tools, but over time probably can see downstream effect to more industries as well.

Packy (08:39)

So you've kind of updated me on how good these things are now. And I hear myself in some of the like, it's like not that good because it's not perfect there. And so like that makes the problem that you described in the essay in my mind, at least like even worse, like the better these tools get, the more challenging the problem gets.

You mentioned at some point in the piece, the fact that kind of metrics around like what productivity means or like what being good at work means have evolved over time. and this one to one relationship between capabilities and expectations, it kind of mean we're on this like “limitless treadmill,” I think is the phrase that you used. So how have our metrics evolved and like how do they just kind of keep evolving? Is there any way to catch up and to be like to exceed our own expectations?

Tina He (09:17)

Yeah, taking a step back here, I think the most fascinating thing about when I was writing this essay was I think it's so easy for an essay like this to sound critical, to sound like, you know, these technologies are like potentially causing some problems and, you know, make like, get us on this limitless treadmill. But I think maybe one of the kind of more implicit thing that I was trying to get across was basically like these type of game theory or you know, labor market dynamics. And I kind of call it Malthusian trap, like of needing to compete in the labor marketplace and be competitive. Like that dynamic actually has always existed in human history. And, and then it's just the reason why it's a Malthusian trap and the reason why, you know, there's a system in place for people to compete. think there's something that's like, it sounds a little bit like, like make me sound like agentic, but at the same time, right? That that's kind of the reason why it's so difficult to, to basically overcome any of these forces because it's the system itself. And I think that's a very important, like,part of the piece is that, you know, this is the dynamics and what do we like, what can we do to, kind of live with this dynamics? Because it's not like if we wave a magic wand or we try to practically solve the problem, like the problem will go away. I don't even know if it's a problem. It's just a thing that's happening. And yeah.

Packy (10:34)

Yeah. I mean like this is what I loved about the piece so much is that I like I wrote a draft of something not nearly as good but similar ish and it did come across as kind of critical or like, you we talked about lovable and I think it's like amazing and I think the fact that like these companies are growing so quickly is unbelievable that feels like another one of these Malthusian traps or it's like well, you know, maybe actually like some sustainable growth and like kind of like being a little more subtle in the beginning so you don't attract a bunch of competitors like might be competitively advantageous over time.

But now in this market like good luck raising for an AI product if you're not making $12 million in your first month. And so everyone kind of has to get on that treadmill and it's nobody's fault and people are acting rationally and yet the overall system might not be optimal. It's one of the most interesting dynamics I think in your piece.

Tina He (11:20)

Totally, exactly. And back to your question about metrics, I think one thing that I was thinking about is like, a lot of my friends recently kind of resorted to becoming farmers after they made enough money and they wanted to retire like some exit founder or like some hedge fund person that like wanted to leave. And I was like, yeah, you know, planting vegetables and growing fruits, right? Those were legitimate professions in the past and now they've become a status symbol of leisure.

So like how we define and how we perceive work is also evolving. Like can imagine maybe in the future, right, writing software is something that people perceive as like a profession. It's because people use the word vibe coding and it's because vibe coding I think is the perfect brand for what's happening now with these no code tooling is because it's legitimately pretty fun. Like if you are a software nerd, of course, and then like you like building games and software maybe as a kid and you just didn't have enough skills or just enough resources to do it, like you can now do it with natural language prompts.

Software writing which was like one of the most reliable sources of I think scarcity and demand I think the demand for that would maybe will only also increase because of some Javon's paradox dynamics at play But then the nature of that work may change right like more software engineers are serious actually no one I talked to actually enjoy especially the really really good one They don't enjoy writing code like on a line-by-line basis.

Obviously I've met craftsmen that that really do just enjoy that but I think some of them more visionary technical kind of leaders that I've met, they really just enjoy architecturing and designing the system and designing how the entire thing works. And if you ask them to write the entire thing by themselves, and that's why they need junior devs. Then it's actually pretty draining for them. They actually enjoy the higher level part of system design. In the future, all the kind of line by line kind of software engineering or even designing may become almost a craft where no one kind of makes their clothes from scratch anymore.

When you restore back, then that becomes a hobby and that becomes a leisure activity that people can do. Just build beautiful personal software that you can show up to your friends and make your mom use.

So I think that's like a very kind of more optimistic and potential to take on how the metric potentially evolves now. I think some companies unironically might be measuring employees by the lines of code they've written, the number of commits that they have.

I think I've seen somewhere, I'm not gonna reference anybody, but someone kind of showed off their like Cursor bills where it's like, okay, this is like the number of credits that our engineers commit. But to be quite honest, I don't think that, you know, the kind of your Cursor bills probably directly correlated with the number of tokens that, you know.

you're generating and that actually doesn't signal anything, right? It could just mean that I'm tons of data or like shit into Sursor that led to like this this like really big bill. But then like it looks interesting. It's like like our engineers are super cracked and and they're like, you know writing a lot of code and using AI tools.

So yeah, and the metrics, yeah, like I mentioned a little bit in the essay, like have always evolved, like, you know, from agrarian society to industrial to information. So given these sets of constraints, some of these metrics become so silly, which I think is a good thing. It makes us really question what actually matters and like, how can we measure success in a different way, which I feel like it's one of the, yeah, yeah, one of the good ways to combat this dynamics.

Packy (14:41)

It's weird for me to not be the optimistic one in the conversation, but it seems to me that the metrics get sillier and sillier and sillier and more abstract maybe over time. you talk about the fact that before it's like, can you feed yourself and stay alive? And now it's things like, what is your cursor bill? Do you think without an intervention? Let's just say we stay on this path and we'll get to the interventions.

Where do you think this goes in the limit? That like we just keep making up harder and harder and harder metrics for ourselves as the things that you talk about kind of happen, productivity breeds new demand, competition intensifies. Like where does it go if we don't do something?

Tina He (15:17)

Yeah, I actually this might not come across explicitly in my essay, but actually I do believe these dynamics will accelerate. But then there's ways that you don't have to opt in completely with whatever the system metrics would be to be successful or to do well. So one example, like this dynamics already exists in like our day-to-day marketplace of content as an example, and you're in the business too, where, know, Packy you could be creating every single day, you could be like playing the algorithmic game and like always be on top of other people's But you're choosing not to do that and do play another game that suits your audience. It's what you want to do.

And defining your own kind of you know algorithmic like optimization frontier I was almost like there's like an efficiency frontier and and like a maximal return point I don't know what what that exact mapping would look like but but my guess is that there's some like productivity gain or like algorithmic gain from playing the game and there's some personal gain on the other axes and then there's probably like an efficiency frontier of like where's the optimal point for you to get the most personal fulfillment but still be able to play with the system and I think everyone just needs to start thinking about their personal kind of efficiency frontier and optimization point in this larger system, but I actually don't know if that acceleration-ism is going to stop existing.

And people these days are very skeptical or becoming a little bit more cautious of China. But I still pay attention a lot to Chinese tech because I genuinely think that the consumer internet in China is just always a couple months or years ahead in terms of their ability to create this even more capitalistic, ironically, system than the West. And it's almost like a little bit of glimpsing into the future.

And if you look at this like Little Red Book, which is this alternative platform that people flock to when TikTok was going to get banned in America. I go on that platform probably once a month just for anthropological observation and everything you see on there is about how to make money, how to be rich and how to hack the game of the algorithm. And if you think that content creators here are going out of hand with their podcasts and whatnot on the feed, they're kind of creating 10 content a day.

Like if you want to get rich, like you have to work this hard. Like if you don't work this hard, like don't even talk to me. Like, and it's like a beautiful woman that's like saying these things. And then like, you know, you can tell her face almost is kind of going through this like algorithmic optimization to be like just capturing it, like captivating enough for people to click into her video and listen to her kind of criticize you for not posting enough. So yeah, yeah, these dynamics I think will always exist. So I think, yeah, back to the point.

And I think the conclusion of the essay, which I'm sure we'll get to, is like you kind of have to protect your own and design your own efficiency frontier.

Packy (18:01)

It does to me seem like a little PVP and like you're dividing this like one pie. There's like, you know, a pool of money and you fight in the algorithm to determine who gets it. But you talk about experimental new ways of measuring that people are working on. You mentioned three of them. What are those three ways that people are kind of thinking about using to determine how they're doing?

Tina He (18:20)

Yeah, so generally the three of them, one of them is essentially there's like different countries that are like Switzerland and a couple others. They're like experimenting with like new measurement of wellness index, which I honestly think it's pretty hard to measure.

I think there's just a lot of bias kind of intrinsic in that type of NPS related metrics but then I do like kind of you know applaud the attempt to have a different metrics than just GDP growth which I think for many of the developing countries and for developed countries that is one of the big benchmark and I think in the US right like we don't really talk about like citizen well-being as much, which I kind of observe as pretty interesting as someone that kind of immigrated here when I was like a teenager.

I think that in America, it's like the language is very market oriented, which I actually do think it's a feature of the society where all we care about is rates. then like, I think the American population is generally obsessed with a couple numbers that the Fed is obsessed about, like rates, like inflation and debt and these numbers. like, how does that actually impact in a very practical way to an everyday kind of citizen of America?

I don't think there's anything good or bad about that and I think in America obviously there's also a lot of like long tail communities that value different things. And that's the beauty of the system where if you want to be a Buddhist, if you want to be a monk, if you want to just opt out of the system completely and be a farmer, you can find somebody that does that here. But I'm kind of just portraying the mainstream culture here and obviously and not to be super reductionistic.

And then in some other countries, like for example, like I know Thailand decently well where yes, like economic development matters, but it's just so clear that people are optimizing for another set of metrics, you know, Material wealth they know it's important but I think that they don't pursue it as the end as much where like it's not as much of a proxy of Success like actually they will everyone there will say that they love money and they want more of them but I think it's actually for the end of enjoyment of life. And if you go there, I think that people just have a much more communal and also convivial sense of like, okay, we're here to have fun, like, life should be fun.

Versus I do think that it's very interesting where I, when I look at the Nvidia customer list, I think that 60 % of them are like maybe American companies if I remember correctly and then like the next in line is Singapore which is like probably 16 % or something like that and then it's China and then I look at these countries and I was like it makes so much sense and I think there's some correlation here with like how competitive and how basically optimized for these metrics that we're saying here and also sadly kind of their dominance in technology and capitalism because they like explicitly optimize for things that, you know, are kind of have these properties that, you know, is very favorable to the game of capitalism, right? Like they were trying to basically invest in technology for what? For lower, like increasing productivity, lowering cost and producing more things. So, yeah, totally. It works.

Packy (21:24)

It works.

You mentioned time affluence too I really like that that phrase what's time affluence

Tina He (21:31)

Yeah, totally. I think that this becomes much more of a cultural phenomena. I think in the recent, I would say decade or so, and now it's becoming even more prominent where there's a concept that like Cal Newport has published a book called Deep Work. And then there's like a class of books, like Four Hour Work Week, or, you know, these like level of like what tech bros read as like the canon of like productivity of being able to like, you know, the underlying message of all these books is like you want to condense.

Packy (21:53)

Yeah.

Tina He (21:59)

And I think everyone recognizes that to some degree. It's very hard to kind of combat against the dynamics of always wanting to work as we discuss in the piece. But I think that, you know, even companies, recognize it where they're trying to basically now forcefully induce because they know that the Malthusian Trap of employees out working each other that is the system level, you know It's not even the company is telling them to work harder.

But it's because yes, like every year you have a certain amount of allocation for promotion you have a certain amount of allocation for bonus and You know, and then there's no actually probably better system design for that. You can't incentivize workers that work less, right? So I think there's like a limit of what companies can do and then they also recognize that at some point if you burned out as an employee and work too hard like you're productivity curve is going to decrease.

And that's like the point, which is also kind of mentioned in this Scott Alexander kind of very iconic on Moloch where basically he made a very cynical argument, like companies would not reduce work time because they want to reduce productivity. They would only reduce work time because it actually increases productivity because if you overwork somebody, you would just burn down and stop being like a functional part of the system.

So that's a very cynical view, but I do think that companies that recognize time affluence as a very critical piece of doing any real creative work is on to something there. And I think that I've only worked at an at scale company at Coinbase. So Coinbase, for example, they do like recharge week, which I find a very interesting concept. Basically in that week, no one is allowed to work. Of course, there's a customer support members and a couple that needs to stay on the line and they will be rewarded for another recharge week. But basically everyone takes off and it's like a mandatory holiday because one of the studies that you probably have seen is like if you give

Packy (23:39)

Yep.

Tina He (23:50)

employees, unlimited PTOs, then they're just never going to take it off. They don't take it off, which is the fascinating dynamic, right?

Packy (23:53)

They don't take it.

Tina He (24:05)

Yyeah. So, yeah. So, so basically companies are doing these recharged weekend. We recently had one that I really love. It's called no meetings week.

So essentially you are empowered, like no matter what level you are, you're empowered to just say no if someone wants to meet with you because you can just say that it's no meetings week, I want to work. So it basically allows people the abundance of time to like work on a hard technical problem. And it's just so hard at like a company of any scale, like even a serious B startup, I bet it's pretty hard to actually get consistent work done unless it's nights and weekends because you're just in meetings all day.

Packy (24:30)

Yeah, mean, this, this, all of that speaks so clearly to me that like for a long time when I, when I worked in companies and be like, yeah, weekends are like when you actually get work done. I love going to the office on the weekend. Cause you then you can actually get things done. I've tried to make myself more time affluent this, this year and it's been actually like hard. I tweeted something about this the other day that like I've been meditating more and like giving myself more time to write and not having like the stress and the deadlines is like actually like, think makes me maybe a little bit less creative. So I'm now going back and trying to like jam

Tina He (24:50)

Ha

Packy (24:58)

more in and we'll see what the right balance is. But yeah, everything that you're saying resonates in a big way. And the third way you talked about measuring it also resonates, which is impact. Can you talk about that one a little bit?

Tina He (25:09)

Basically the idea of being able to just measure success in a completely different way, like is I think one of the more impactful ones, compared to even the other two, because the first where it's like you want a wellness index or some type of other, like way of measuring, wellness.

I think that that is helpful, but I'm worried that it kind of fall into Goodhart’s Law, of like whatever you measure stops working essentially, whatever the goal is, like you stop making progress with the goal when you make that a goal. And the second piece was time affluent, like you said, like I think it's a very individually holistic exercise. And when company kind of impose that on a top down level, I think it's very helpful. But at the same time, the efficacy is also very hard to know given like what are people going to do when they're taking time off?

Like ideally they're actually taking time off and doing creative work. But I don't think you can just switch the mindset just like that. I think it actually takes probably more than a week to get into the mindset of slow thinking that may produce different levels of work than this rapid back to back meeting type cadence.

And the last piece, which is a little bit nuanced in the first one, the first bullet point that I mentioned around just like changing the conception of success completely, which is very, very hard to do. And I think that's also like both on a macro level and on a micro level, you need to systematically change something meaningfully.

So if your goal is to like, you know, get a promotion or to start another company, raise a million dollars, whatever that is, then maybe you have to change that completely and say that I want to read, you know, five books this year. I want to run 10 miles this year. And I think that that has worked out really well for a lot of my friends who are like very type A in our same share industry and maybe have been a successful founder, maybe have like, and after they finished doing that, they have this long loss period of like, now what do I do with my life?

And I'm not like, you know, momentum is toxic. Like you mentioned, if you're publishing a post every single day and getting this positive feedback, just like all of a sudden, abruptly interrupting that with maybe your meditation retreat, it's going to feel very jarring because you feel like you kind of lost your wind out of your sail. And it's like, what do I now do with my life? And I think that life is like the kind of place that we're in is like, you constantly have to adjust this, like micro game that you're playing with yourself and then like taking a step back and look at a macro and then like maybe you can actually plot yourself in another vector space completely and then move into a very different direction if you want to.

Obviously you're losing out like you know on maybe some compounding if you just keep moving towards one direction but maybe it's actually very productive where by moving into another direction you see new things completely. So like for example I bet someone that I know actually decided to be a teacher for some time. So they basically became a primary school teacher after being in like the world of product and kind of tech for a long time. And I don't know what is gonna come out of the other side for that, but I kind of suspect that he's not going to leave just tech forever. Like there's going to be some time when those two fields collide again.

And actually this is not someone that's, I wouldn't call her my friend, but someone that I know of when I interned at Facebook. She was like this very cool manager that like all the interns talk about her. And she's like, she's so cool. She's this product designer at Facebook that she also makes DJ. She's also a DJ on the side and she makes music. And then she basically said at work to our interns that like, okay, if I hit this many followers and whatnot, like I'm gonna leave and probably just do music full time. And then recently, actually, a lot of people, I think she got viral on Twitter for something. And I was like, I know this person. And someone would basically was tweeting like, this like an electronic artist that I absolutely adore, like finding out that she was a product designer at Facebook blew my mind that she was one of us. She was like a tech worker. And then she basically

Packy (28:55)

She did it.

Tina He (28:56)

She did it. And then she retweeted that and then she said something very thoughtful and then she said without building products, I don't think I will ever be a musician. She's always loved music, but then I think that the fact of becoming a writer, becoming an architect, becoming a musician just sounds so overwhelming that but then in product, you know, I think that we all learn that no one knows what's going on. Like we just have to iterate and ship and find out it's OK to fail because that's intrinsic of the culture.

And like without that, I think training at Facebook of like probably running a lot of experiments, probably failing a lot, probably iterating a lot, learning that mindset. She's able to apply that to music. And then she basically iterated her way into finding product market fit in her music and for the right audience. So I think that's also broadly true where if you just give up one set of metrics where she's definitely not, you know, wanting to be like the best product designer at Facebook, maybe, but then she opted for something else. And then by playing different games, you're able to see more perspectives. That leads to potentially a good intersection.

Packy (29:55)

It strikes me, because that really resonates with me, it strikes me that a bunch of these are available if you've already played the game and won, and maybe in the old system, played the game and won and have the resources to be like, I'm gonna go DJ now. I've made enough money at Facebook, I'm gonna DJ, I hope it works, I hope I'll iterate myself into success, and if it doesn't, I'll still eat.

Tina He (30:10)

Hahaha!

Packy (30:16)

And so one, what do you think about that? Like just kind of more broadly, like how you would play the game, but then two, maybe this is like, if we actually do get abundance and everyone can eat and have housing and whatever, like maybe this is where we're all heading and these people are a bit of a preview. What are your thoughts on all of that?

Tina He (30:31)

Yeah, I believe in that. I do think that the playing field, although it doesn't feel like it, think inequality and the playing field leveling people think those are two contradicting forces where technology is democratizing and no one can deny that, right? Everyone can pick up a laptop if you have internet access.

Obviously there's more work to do to even increase internet access further, but if you do have an internet and you can, using the crypto, and then you can mine Bitcoin, when's the right time, can mine other coins. You can participate in the internet economy, you can publish content, you can write code. I think the level field actually has been...really reshuffled like over the past couple decades where now especially working in crypto you see some of the best talent just emerging from all these like different weird markets and you know when we go to these world tour and visiting these emerging markets and how they're using crypto they know like everything that's happening within the company which is kind of insane where you know, and everywhere you go, like you can see like consistently find like a couple hundred fans of like what you're doing, which is just so great and fascinating and many great founders are starting to emerge in those markets.

So I would say that the playing field is becoming much more leveled and I wouldn't say that's the case even like a couple years ago where I think that people were still like, people were making fun of VCs being all white male and you know, like they don't, they don't know how to invest in female products because like, know, without Sarah Tamil, they wouldn't have invested in Pinterest. There's no man uses Pinterest. Like that was very recent, right? Like we kind of heard that story is very recent and, and that has been changing a lot too, where I definitely don't think it's perfect by any means.

But I do think that the aperture of perspectives is increasing. But at the same time, if you create any type of market mechanism that's democratic and open market, like TikTok as an example, think it's an open market. Twitter is an open market. Obviously Twitter now may be less so because there's a very strong centralized control on the top, but assuming that it is, or just maybe the internet in general.

You wrote this great piece like a while back called The Great Internet Game, I think it's what it's called.

Packy (32:36)

Great Online Game, yeah.

Tina He (32:37)

The great online game. Yes, exactly. So in the great online game, right, everyone can participate and potentially win. But at the same time with any of these dynamics, because of the like Malthusian dynamics that we talk about, it is PVP, like at least in the short term, not in the long term, because if you build new things, if you allow more idea generation, that's why I'm obsessed with tools companies, always long tools companies, because tools companies are essentially the ability for like, like enablement that creates literal leverage, like what will create more leverage and more literally get tools. And I think that's like a kind of consistent trend in humanity where if you like to invest, if you build a tools layer, then you can always see more interesting things happening. There's definitely wealth generation there, but then with that wealth generation, whoever invents the tools, which is probably in the minority usually ended up becoming wealthy, then, yeah. So basically there's always this inequality dynamics that the Gini coefficient of these marketplaces is very, very high because generally the more open something is, we can also see inequality sometimes also increases. So those two dynamics coexist at the same time.

Packy (33:45)

I think I want to kind of start closing out on one observation that you made that I loved and then one observation that I made about just kind of the way that you, the way this piece came together and both of them I think feel like a little bit of a guide to how to play the future.

One was your quote that said, “What if the most game optimal play in the new system is actually to become relentlessly unapologetically you,” and I think that comes across in this essay and would love your thoughts on that.

The other is just in terms of how this essay came about, it's so interesting to me that it seems like so much of the fodder for it, like we've talked about kind of online, but also just comes from conversations with friends in person. And it does feel like there's like a real importance and almost culturally like coming back to this a little bit that people just like maybe post COVID, maybe just like there's spending too much time on the internet and have internet brain, but there's just so much richness in talking to people and hanging out with people in person. So maybe being you in person with your friends is the answer. What do you think is the answer here?

Tina He (34:43)

Yeah, I think it really being you, it's very hard in this world where we are so programmed to optimize for some axis of either the market, the algorithm, the internet, whatever that is. Like I think that it sounds so cliche. It's like, okay, you have to find out who you are.

But if actually you ask this question to many people, it's a very overwhelming question, right? I think some people are very assured with who they are, but then they maybe are not aware who they think they are might not be who they actually are, right? Like it's just very hard to believe that if someone say who I am is that I want to build like 20 businesses until I die. And I've actually met someone like that before and it's very believable, but I've been there before where I also was really wanting to kind of prove myself to the system and wanting to do something.

To do so, like I still have the hunger in me, but at the same time, like you can hold different perspectives at the same time. And the game optimal way of you have to be apologetic yourself. It's actually like a logical proof. I think that a lot of my essays is my way of understanding like exactly if you lay out all the logical steps of a re a line of reasoning and those line of reasoning usually come from like a spark of inspiration from like a conversation or like from from some dynamics that I like notice this like larger system level dynamic, then you have to deduce like, okay, what's the second order effect? What's the third order effect? And like logically conclusion like, like what do I need to do to kind of like, you know, be a part of this system that I've just observed, which I think is both kind of self, maybe like self reliant in some ways and also self preserving, where I need to make sense of this.

And then I think if I'm trying to make sense of this, it might help other people. And like, basically the deduction that, you know, we've gone through with the reasoning is that, yeah, the only way you can because the the system changes in terms of one is if a centralizing system, the centralized rule maker can just change the game anytime. If it's a completely open system, then you're just always falling to this open market dynamics that we just talked about in depth. So there's actually no, either you build a system, which is great, right? Or there's really no way to opt out. So I would encourage you have to build a system if you don't want to participate in either of those paths.

That could like it might not mean like I want to build an alternative Twitter although that can be the case But it does mean that the only way you can have a competitive advantage Which actually if you think back on zero to one and what Peter Thiel wrote about about building Monopoly It's very resonant with that idea where you have to build your own personal Monopoly and that has not been a net new idea at all But I think that this idea is just way more resonant and relevant in our time and there's like case in point to prove It's like a step-by-step proof.

I'm like why that's the case and obviously there's like an aspirational aspect to it too, where it's like, just be yourself. Like that's probably the best way to go. And that's been like when people come to me for career advice, I was like, I cannot give advice. I don't know you. And if I know you very well, I may be able to give some advice and ask questions, but I don't give advice to strangers. I don't know you. And I just ask them like, just be your, like, what do you want to do? Tell me what you want. Yeah.

Packy (37:39)

Hahaha

Midwit Curve strikes again. Like it's be yourself. No, no, no, like I need to do all these things. Be yourself. And I think it actually is really true. It's like, I've been thinking about a lot of the same questions you have and I end up getting to that kind of same point at the end, which is like not for any other reason, but like.

assume we abstract away the economy and like everything is taken care of and that like all the jobs go like What are you here to experience and like what would you get out of? Unlimited resources and like you have to answer that question for yourself. It's just a very hard question to answer and I think that you writing things like this really helps and I'm excited to share it with more people. I guess two closing questions the first is:

Who's somebody that you've read recently that you don't think a lot of people know about, but that you've really enjoyed reading?

Tina He (38:34)

Totally.

I think she's getting much more well known so I'm not sure if she's like under discovered, but I really enjoy this woman called Cate Hall. You may have come across her writing before she wrote this piece called How to Be More Agentic. I mean, she's a very pragmatic writer. She's very sharp and And I think that a lot of my essays tend to be a lot more philosophical and like much more asking questions and trying to get to a conclusion with that deductive process that I just mentioned, but I think her essays feel very practical where this is how you can be more agentic like I wrote another piece called The Last Human Choice that essentially is about you know agency is probably one of like preserving agencies, one of the most important things to work on post-AGI is my personal opinion of like what's important.

But in that essay also, again, it's like an observation of the system. And then I think that that's why I think this is important, but it doesn't get to like, okay, if this is important, what do do with it? There are some hints at that, but I think she kind of complimented that essay very, very well where she actually, wrote about.

Like exactly how to be more agentic, right? Like take more risks, like enjoying low status and that's your moat, increase your luck surface area. And then she gave very personal and also tangible examples. So I think that her essay was very empowering to read.

Packy (39:47)

Love that. And then last one is if there's like a one, you know, one sound bite that someone can take away from the Jevons Paradox essay, what would that one sound bite be?

Tina He (39:57)

In the world where you can just do things, why don't you just be yourself?

Packy (40:02)

Amen. man,

Tina, thank you for very much being yourself. I think both writing it and then kind of by example. I've always been, as you know, a huge fan. And so thank you for guinea pigging this with me and thank you for writing.

Tina He (40:14)

Of course. That's so much fun.