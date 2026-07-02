Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

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Adam
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This rocks. Let’s go guys - the future is bright.

Really enjoyed the read and it reminded me a lot of ‘where’s my flying car?’ One of the things I’m most excited for in a post-scarcity world is clean water for all. If we solve the energy equation we solve our water challenges.

Thanks for the hard work you’re doing at General Matter to make this a reality, Scott.

-Adam

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