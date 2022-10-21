Weekly Dose of Optimism #17
Cancer Vaccines, Super Sponges, Starlink Aviation, Pillars of Creation, Q>1, Lex
Come for the Optimism, stay for the in-depth analyses of tech companies and trends:
Hi friends 👋,
Happy Friday and welcome to our 17th Weekly Dose of Optimism.
The Weekly Dose is brought to you by…Masterworks
Beeeeeep! What’s that sound? It’s your portfolio flatlining from an imploding stock market, crypto meltdown, and the worst inflation since Saturday Night Fever. How can you shock it back to life? (Note: This has nothing to do with bell bottoms.)
Try an asset that the ultra-wealthy have used to boost their gains for centuries: blue-chip art, which has outpaced the S&P by a whopping 131% over the last 26 years. But now, you don’t need to be a Studio 54 VIP to invest in Picassos and Basquiats. You just need Masterworks.
With this award-winning platform, anyone can invest in shares of multi-million dollar art, for just a fraction of the price of the entire work. (Even Packy, who may one day fulfill his dream of investing in a Banksy.)
Their results are creating some seriously good vibes. Masterworks’ last sale realized a 33% net return for investors. (Cue: “Stayin’ Alive.”)
Not Boring readers can skip their waitlist with this exclusive referral link.
See important Reg A disclosures.
(1) Vaccines to treat cancer possible by 2030, say BioNTech founders
Ian Sample for The Guardian
It’s not everyday at Not Boring that we’re giving a positive shoutout to The Prof, but props where props are due: he brought this incredible story to our attention. The company that partnered with Pfizer to manufacture its mRNA Covid vaccine is now claiming that similar technologies can be used to create cancer vaccines by the end of this decade. BioNTech, founded by a Husband-Wife duo profiled in this 2020 NYT’s piece, had been researching mRNA cancer vaccines prior to Covid, but when the emergency need for a vaccine occured, they pivoted. Now, flush with cash from the successful Pfizer Covid vaccine, the company has several cancer vaccines already in clinical trials.
(2) These Tiny Ultra-Porous Crystals Could Transform Cancer Treatments and More
Dominique Mosbergen for The Wall Street Journal
Imagine a tiny sponge that weighs as much as a couple of sugar cubes, but that contains so many itty bitty pores that its surface area equals that of a football field. What if scientists could engineer the sponge to serve a variety of therapeutic purposes, including storing drugs and enhancing cancer therapies? Such sponges exist, in a class of ultra-porous crystals known as metal-organic frameworks, or MOFs.
Cancer is getting it from all sides this week. Good. Fuck cancer.
New research on sponge-like crystals known as metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) suggests that the crystalline compounds could transform cancer therapeutics in various ways, from absorbing radiation that harms normal cells during radiation therapy to delivering drugs directly into cancer cells.
But MOFs aren’t cancer-specific. They might have applications in a number of important areas, from healthcare to energy and beyond. Chemists who the WSJ interviewed said “MOFs could become as widespread as polymers, compounds that form the basis of many man-made materials like plastics, in the next decade or two.”
Our ears perked up when we read that (or, our eyes perked up?). After reading Tsung Xu’s excellent two-parter on materials innovation, in which he writes that synthetic polymers were the last real materials breakthrough at scale and argues that a new energy paradigm will come with new materials, we’ve been on the lookout. MOFs, which can pack 7,000 square meters of space into a single gram, seem incredibly cool (but beyond our comprehension. Howwww?).
Proponents believe that MOFs might also play a role in toxic gas detection, tissue regeneration, and carbon capture. MOFs are expensive, but as costs come down, we’re excited to see the new applications that smart people dream up with new materials.
Wifi on airplanes is simultaneously absolutely mind-blowing and incredibly frustrating. On one hand, the fact that we can get wifi aboard a metal bird flying 500 mph 36,000 feet in the air seems like one of the great technological feats of our lifetime. On the other, now that we’ve been spoiled with superfast and capable wifi down on earth, the slow, glitchy and limited airplane connection is one of modern human’s biggest annoyances. You know the bit:
You know what (or rather, who) else is absolutely mind-blowing and incredibly frustrating? Elon Musk. Starlink, a spin-off product from Musk’s second biggest company, has already made waves for bringing high-speed internet access to hard to reach places, such as the Ukraine. Now, with this announcement, it’s bringing that same internet to aviation. At ~$200K per year with a 1-time installation fee of $150K, it seems like a no-brainer for private jets that are often ferrying folks with hourly-rates higher than the annual subscription fee. Hopefully, Starlink also strikes deals with commercial airliners, so we normal folk can get our grubby hands on some of that sweet, sweet high-speed internet too!
(4) NASA’s Webb Takes Star-Filled Portrait of Pillars of Creation
From NASA
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured a lush, highly detailed landscape – the iconic Pillars of Creation – where new stars are forming within dense clouds of gas and dust. The three-dimensional pillars look like majestic rock formations, but are far more permeable. These columns are made up of cool interstellar gas and dust that appear – at times – semi-transparent in near-infrared light.
Not going to be able to sleep tonight. Anytime one of these beautiful, surreal images of the universe are published, I am left contemplating how I can at once feel so infinitesimally small and also so singularly important. The “Pillars of Creation” have been making people feel this way since 1995, when the Hubble Telescope first captured photos of the star-forming region. The Webb Telescope’s latest photo — a near-infrared-light shot — lets us peer deeper into the region and reveals new stars being formed. Supposedly, the new imagery will allow researchers to have a much deeper understanding of the region…but for our purposes, we just think it’s beautiful.
(5) The race to Q>1
Chris Sacca for Lowercarbon Capital
Q>1 is the Kitty Hawk moment for energy. It’s Lindbergh crossing the Atlantic, Armstrong and Aldrin bouncing around the moon, and Bell calling up Watson because it would be another 120 years before he could just text him memes.
Chris Sacca is famous for running (perhaps) the best returning VC fund of all-time: Lowercase Capital Fund 1 made early bets on Uber, Instagram, Twitter and reportedly returned 250x to LPs. If you invested $100K in that fund, it returned you $25M. After a two year stint on Shark Tank and a four year retirement from investing, Sacca burst back on the scene with Lowercarbon Capital — a climate-focused VC firm with the mission to unf*ck the planet.
Lowercarbon has been one of the most active climate investors of the past few years and on Wednesday it announced a $250M fund, Q>1, dedicated entirely towards advancing fusion technologies. At Not Boring, we’ve written extensively on the Abundance Agenda, which in part advocates for the production of a massive clean energy surplus from sources like nuclear, solar, hydrogen, and new battery technologies. But we haven’t really covered fusion, which seems like a miss. Fusion is the holy grail. If we can pull off fusion, we’ll have unlimited, cheap, clean energy to power a whole new wave of innovations.
So what is Lowercase’s Q1 fund trying to achieve? It’s in the name. Q>1 — “the relationship between the energy required to ignite a fusion reaction and the energy the reaction itself produces is known as the “fusion energy gain factor,” and it is denoted by the character Q.” Q>1 is backing companies and technologies that will make the energy produced by fusion greater than the energy required to ignite a fusion reaction.
If the Q>1 fund is successful, we might have a new best performing venture fund of all time.
Bonus: Our friend Nathan Baschez at Every launched an AI-powered word processor, Lex, this week and lit the internet on fire, with 26k signups and counting. I’ve been using it and loving it to help get unstuck. We have 5 invites: get ‘em while they last!
There’s so much happening in AI right now that it’s moving too fast for even the Weekly Dose. Daily seems to be the right dosage. If you want to keep up, we highly recommend Ben Tossell’s Ben’s Bites: “Your daily dose of what’s going on in AI. 5 minutes or less.” Subscribe.
That’s all for this week. If you enjoyed this week’s email, please share it with a friend or two!
We’ll be back in your inbox 9am EST on Monday morning. Enjoy the weekend.
Packy
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
Imagine if even 10% of the items you covered today did pan out, it would mean some good steps forward.
Yes, AI is super hot again now!
And thankfully, our AI-powered writing (from curation to creation) got featured in his newsletter today ;)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=blZQw9CM_D8
As Elad Gil posted yesterday, LLMs are really opening the door for startups: adoption speed, infrastructure (open source), and clear use cases with value.
http://blog.eladgil.com/2022/10/ai-startup-vs-incumbent-value.html
At the same time, GPT-3 has room to improve as a model, and that's why we focus on "curation" as the fine-tuning dataset.
As OpenAI said before, GPT-3 is trained to predict the next word on a large dataset of Internet text, rather than to safely perform the language task that the user wants. In other words, these models aren’t aligned with their users.
https://openai.com/blog/instruction-following/
To make their models safer, more helpful, and more aligned, they use an existing technique called reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF).
The resulting InstructGPT models are much better at following instructions than GPT-3. They also make up facts less often.
Some of their previous research in this direction found that they can reduce harmful outputs by fine-tuning on a small "curated dataset" of human demonstrations.
Here, I found an opportunity in Glasp where people (50%+ are writers) are curating important information for all.
Since our community has more than 700k unique highlights so far, leveraging this high-quality curated dataset for fine-tuning could bring a better outcome for users, especially in AI-powered writing.
https://twitter.com/_Glasp/status/1578118436453916672
Plus, one of the upcoming issues that I see is that if everyone gets access to the same technologies, how could you differentiate yourself? Where and how will your identity be reflected in the output? Only in the prompt? Isn't it sad?
Since "what you collect says so much about who you are" (thanks Ben Silbermann), by using the user's own curated information for the dataset, the output could reflect one's identity and taste well! This must be exciting!
Also, curated information can cover one of the weaknesses of the current models such as the old dataset issues because people are curating information constantly (+ info matters to them). It could fill the dataset freshness gap!
This is why I'm so excited to build an AI-powered writing system on top of curation. We focus on "curation to creation"
Here's our demo on AI-powered writing with curation dataset:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=blZQw9CM_D8
Happy learning,
Kazuki