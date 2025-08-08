Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kamal's avatar
Kamal
2d

A functional medicine doctor put my father on lithium oratate five years ago, alongside gut interventions,

and it has done wonders for his cognitive health. I’m happy this is finally getting mainstream attention. Thanks for bringing awareness to it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Packy McCormick and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Packy McCormick
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture