Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Van Gundy's avatar
John Van Gundy
2d

Maybe Newton had practical reasons for changing lead into gold. He lost his ass in the South Sea Bubble. As he said: “I can predict the movement of the planets but not the movement of stocks.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Van Gundy's avatar
John Van Gundy
2d

I see a Packy note and raise you another Philadelphia note:

Biochemist Katalin Karikó and her colleague Drew Weissman at Penn, who pioneered mRNA vaccine work saving and protecting billions of lives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Packy McCormick
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture