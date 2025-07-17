Find Hyperlegible 013 with

How to Flounder Mode

Hyperlegible 013: Brie Wolfson, Flounder Mode

How do I introduce ⁠Brie Wolfson⁠?

Brie's website – ⁠briewolfson.com⁠ – is a good place to start. It's a treasure trove. She launched Stripe Press. She started The Kool-Aid Factory. Today, she's the CMO of Positive Sum and Colossus. If you don’t get the Colossus Review, get it.

And there's so much more! She told a story on The Moth! She's written two novels. Everyone is now obsessed with "taste." Her essay, ⁠Notes on Taste⁠, kicked off the craze. She even worked at Dandelion Chocolate just to make something with her hands.

But I'm talking to her today because she wrote a phenomenal, personal, and original essay on her day with ⁠Kevin Kelly⁠, whose career is even more varied than Brie's. Her description of his lifetime of doings is three big paragraphs long, and it doesn’t even mention a couple of the essays that have had a big impact on me: The Case for Optimism and Scenius, or Communal Genius. As a small taste: he’s building a 10,000-year clock, inspired Futurama's death clock, started WIRED magazine, and launched a project to catalog all living species that’s now being run by the Smithsonian.

Kelly calls his style of work “Hollywood Style.”

Brie called her essay about him ⁠Flounder Mode⁠.

Kevin Kelly at his home. Photo by Andria Lo for Colossus

Flounder Mode is a way of building a career by following your curiosity. It's winding, weird, and often illegible. I know something about this - I've been in Flounder Mode without having the words for it before reading Brie's essay.

The essay itself is unlike any profile I’ve read. Brie spent a day at Kevin Kelly's house and had the chance to interview her hero. Instead of just writing a bunch of Kevin Kelly quotes, though, she writes about her own career, how odd it feels to be in Flounder Mode when your peers are climbing a sturdy ladder, and how comfortable Kevin Kelly seems to be working this way.

I would never have thought to write this essay this way, but it's perfect. Kevin Kelly has impacted so many peoples' careers. So it's only appropriate that Brie's profile is about how he impacted hers. By putting Kelly's words into the background, she infuses the whole essay with him.

In our conversation, we talk all about how to Flounder Mode, what it feels like, the difference between Flounder Mode and laziness.

We talk about how Brie wrote this piece the way she did, and why it’s one of the very few pieces about Kevin Kelly that he’s actually read.

And we go deep on what it takes to do Flounder Mode well. There is a thin line between Flounder Mode and aimlessness, and we came to the conclusion it has something to do with turning your curiosity into output; not just consuming interesting things, but creating from them. It probably has something to do with taste, too.

Flounder Mode isn’t easy. Both Brie and I have struggled with it, as she captures beautifully in the essay and as we discuss in depth. It’s hard to see your peers doing more understandably bigger things than you. And it’s up-and-down: sometimes, people love what you’re doing, sometimes, they don’t care. Brie calls it magnet-on, magnet-off.

But I think that if it’s true that AI does more of the basic work that humans do, more people will work in Flounder Mode. We will have the luxury of following our curiosity, and curiosity is something that the LLMs seem to lack. It’s human.

Because we’re human, and competitive, the hard part is learning to be content with a less legible path, and to take satisfaction in the exploration itself. Brie’s profile, Kelly’s life, and our conversation, is the starting point for a bigger conversation that I’m sure we’ll be having more frequently in the years to come.

I've been a fan and admirer of Brie's for a long time, and I'm so happy we had a chance to get to chat. Getting to have conversations like this is one of the benefits of Flounder Mode.

At the end of our conversation, Brie makes a couple of recommendations:

Her favorite of her own essays: ⁠Notes on Taste⁠⁠

One essay everyone should read: ⁠Being basic as a virtue⁠ by ⁠Nadia Asparouhova⁠

And she gives a one-sentence takeaway from her time with Kevin Kelly: "Have fun!"

