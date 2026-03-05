Not Boring by Packy McCormick

dremnik
11h

despite the fact that AI can output tokens at such a high rate, i've found that it doesn't mean there is actual signal in the words themselves. i have the feeling that people are starting to become desensitized to the actual content contained within the words because of the symbol onslaught. something like snail acclimatization to being poked too many times with thousands of tokens so it stops noticing which ones are actually interesting. personally i'm starting to just trim accounts from my attention that don't ruthlessly enforce quality of their ideas / posts. if you're going to bombard me, you're getting muted. this is the defense we all need.

all tokens are created equal, but some are more equal than others.

Tom White
1dEdited

“[T]he asymmetric ability of the laggards to make the leaders’ life a little bit worse…The burnt offerings that cost nothing and the burnt offerings that cost everything smell the same, because we make our offerings not to an omniscient God, but to fallible, overwhelmed humans.”

Gold, per usual. I wrote something similar that dovetails nicely with the idea of costless sacrifice: “AI turns mediocre into mass-produced and excellence into an arms race. Good-enough becomes automatic, while exceptional is pushed to superhuman heights. In the greatest Red Queen’s race of all time, standing still means sliding backward…

Call the coming shock the Gini Spike. But this inequality jolt is measured not only in dollars, but also cognitive autonomy…

In this brave new world, the disenfranchised lose not only their jobs, but also their ability to think independently, making them structurally dependent on AI systems and, by extension, those who control them.”

More: https://www.whitenoise.email/p/ais-raised-bar-paradox

